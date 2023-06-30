Big deal with the Premier Hockey Federation could unify women’s hockey





According to multiple reports, a dramatic shift in professional women’s hockey is about to take place. The massive shakeup is likely to bring women’s hockey under one roof after Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group bought the Premier Hockey Federation (PFH). reported the Associated Press. PHF players will play alongside Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) athletes in what has been described as a buyout of the PHF, while PHF players’ contracts have been voided, according to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek. The news is an important milestone for professional women’s hockey in North America, as it will likely lead to the formation of a single league of the best women’s players. It also ends a long-running divide between the PWHPA and the PHF. Players from both sides were briefed on the news at meetings on Thursday night and members of the PWHPA were told they will vote in the coming days to ratify a unique CBA. That’s what athletics said.





Connecticut Whale forward Amanda Conway (88) scores against the Boston Pride in the first period during the Premier Hockey Federation Isobel Cup Final on March 28, 2022. AP Not many details have made their way to the public, but women’s hockey reporter Melissa Burgess indicated that PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey and PWHPA Operations Advisor Jayna Hefford will have leadership roles in the new league. According to the AP, the new women’s league would start in January 2024. The PWHPA has been working with Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group since 2022 to try and launch a sustainable women’s professional hockey league. Formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League, the PHF has been the only option for professional women’s hockey players since the Canadian Women’s Hockey League shut down in 2019. The National Hockey League has worked to showcase women’s hockey, but the league doesn’t have the same financial commitment to growing the sport as the NBA has invested to support the WNBA in basketball. The PWHPA had partnerships with 14 NHL clubs, but NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said in the past that the league would not invest in women’s professional hockey until there is one unified league with a solid business plan.

