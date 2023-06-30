Kirt adds Marty Baker to the staff





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. –Tennessee head coach Joe Kirt announced the addition of Marty Baker to its staff as an assistant coach on Thursday. –Tennessee head coachannounced the addition of Marty Baker to its staff as an assistant coach on Thursday. A native of Knoxville, Baker previously spent two seasons with the Lady Vols, joining the program in the spring of 2017 as a graduate manager before being elevated to a volunteer assistant in the fall. Baker spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at VCU, helping the Rams to a 73-17-13 record and a 2021 Atlantic 10 Championship. In 2022, he coached goaltender Whitney Horton, who recorded eight shutouts and scored a .855 goals-against average on his way to two Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Week awards. Horton never started a game for VCU prior to her senior season, when she started every game and finished fourth in the nation in total minutes. “We are incredibly excited to welcome MartyBakerback to our coaching staff, where he will once again perform and work closely with our goalkeepers,” said Kirt. “Martyplayed a key role in the success of our goalkeepers and program in 2017 and 2018, developing UT goalkeeper Shae Yanez and helping prepare her for a successful professional career. He also distinguished himself at VCU by coaching goaltender Grace Young to All-Atlantic 10 First Team honors as the Rams claimed a regular season championship in 2021. shows in everything he does!” During his first season on Rocky Top, Baker assisted Kirt with goalkeeping coaching duties and scouting reports, leading the Vols to a 15-4-2 record as UT made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012. In 2018, the UT finished the season 16-3-3 overall and made the program’s first-ever NCAA quarterfinal appearance, as Tennessee’s stout defensive unit limited opponents to a program-best 15 goals allowed. While at Knoxville, Baker was also a goalkeeping coach at the local FC Alliance Soccer Club from 2013-2018. As a player, he spent three summers with the Knoxville Force of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). The goalkeeper helped lead the club to the playoffs for the first time in 2016 before winning the Southeast Division and setting a team record for wins in 2017. A two-time graduate of the University of Tennessee, Baker earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management in 2014 and then earned his master’s degree in the same discipline in 2017. He graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School, where he was named an All-District goaltender.

