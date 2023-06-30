The ICEC report on equity in cricket

While we understand that some of their findings may be hard to hear, we recognize that for cricket to truly become the most inclusive sport in England and Wales, we all need to accept the ICEC conclusions and look ahead to how we can meet this challenge as a sport enter into.

Surrey County Cricket Club is committed to ensuring that cricket is a game for all. There is no place for discrimination in our society and we must all do our part to ensure that it is eradicated and eradicated. We will support everyone who has suffered as a result of the issues identified in the ICEC report. Anyone wishing to contact the club about their experience is encouraged to do so by emailing [email protected]

All communications will remain completely confidential and all allegations will be thoroughly investigated by an independent third party. We will not comment publicly on individual cases.

Going forward, as a club we will continue our efforts to make cricket as inclusive as possible for all. We will look at ways we can do more in response to the report’s findings and will commit to working with the ECB and the wider game as part of the consultation process to develop a response to the ICEC recommendations. formulate.

We continue to be proud of the work of the network of staff and volunteers who deliver a wide range of initiatives in junior cricket, women’s cricket and provide free access to weekly cricket sessions to underprivileged communities through projects such as the Chance to Shine Street projects.

In 2020 we helped launch the ACE Program in response to the decline in cricket participation within the Black community and are delighted that the ACE Program is today an independent charity, taking on their mission to increase the participation of underrepresented communities across the country. As a club we will do what we can to revitalize cricket in the black community in our area and the wider county.

In reading the report, we recognize that we need to reassess and redouble our efforts and ensure that your identity or personal circumstances do not interfere with your participation in or enjoyment of cricket.

We also believe that the issues facing our sport today should be tackled collectively as much as possible, and one such initiative that we hope can make a difference is the Cricket 4 London project.

At the end of 2022, together with the counties of Essex, Middlesex and Kent, we have expressed our intention to launch the Cricket 4 London project. Cricket 4 London intends to use the combined resources and expertise of London’s four professional cricket clubs to combat the limited availability of physical activity and sport in London’s most deprived areas, particularly among children and young people.

In January 2023, we also launched a new state school cricket program for sixth grade students. By partnering with public schools in inner London and the rest of the county, it aims to support those children who are interested in cricket and want to learn more about a career in the sport.

This month we introduced for the first time a new ‘video assessment’ process, which allows all aspiring cricketers to nominate themselves for the Clubs Talent pathway through a video submission of their cricket skills. The aim is to make the widest possible group of boys and girls eligible for the programme.

As a club we want to build on the work we have already started through the Foundation and in our community, but we also continue to look for new ways we can improve our sport, make it more inclusive and ensure that the next generation inherits a sport something they can be really proud of.

Click to read the ECB statement on the ICEC report here

Click to read the Clubs EDI Action Plan here

To access the ICEC report in its entirety, click here

Click for more information on the work of the Surrey Cricket Foundation here