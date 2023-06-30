Caroline Wozniacki announces tennis return at US Open 2023





When former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki announced she was retiring from tennis after the 2020 Australian Open, she said in an Instagram post that she had “achieved everything I could ever dream of on the field.” But after a hiatus of more than three years, it seems Wozniacki still has more to accomplish on the field. Wozniacki, 32, said in a first-person article published Thursday by Vogue that she plans to return to competition at the US Open in August. The US Open confirmed Wozniacki receives a wild card for participation in the main draw. “I’ll start playing in Montreal to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all go to New York,” she said in the article. “Then I have a few months to prepare for Australia and we will go from there. The Olympic Games in Paris [in 2024] are certainly also a target.”





Caroline Wozniacki celebrates winning a match against Dayana Yastremska at the 2020 Australian Open. REUTERS The “we” she refers to consists of her husband David Lee, the former Knicks attacker, and her children, Olivia and James. Wozniacki was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018, but in her 2020 retirement announcement, she said that retiring from the game “has nothing to do with my health and this is not goodbye.” Wozniacki lost to Ons Jabeur in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open.





Caroline Wozniacki poses with family including husband David Lee, coach and father Piotr Wozniacki and brother Patrik Wozniacki after her match against Ons Jabeur at the 2020 Australian Open. Getty Images “Three years ago, after accomplishing almost everything I ever set out to do, I walked away from the professional tour,” Wozniacki told Vogue. “I wanted to start a family and I needed a break. I had no idea how long that break would last.” Wozniacki said she started setting up sessions on the track again late last year and felt like she was “doing better than I’ve ever done.” After consulting with her father and husband, she decides she “had to go back out.” The Danish star has won 30 singles titles, including the 2018 Australian Open title for her only Grand Slam win in a 15-year pro career. She was the runner-up at the US Open in 2009 and 2014. Wozniacki said she recently had dinner with Serena Williams, who offered her support in Wozniacki’s comeback. “I don’t think Serena gets nearly enough credit for reaching so many Grand Slam finals after she [Williams’ daughter] Olympia,” said Wozniacki. “Her retirement will always be bittersweet, both for me and for so many other players, because she has meant so much to women’s tennis. She paved the way for many of us, she showed us that anything is possible.”





Caroline Wozniacki smiles during a press conference in Copenhagen in 2022. AP Wozniacki highlighted the differences for men’s and women’s professional tennis players when it comes to starting families, noting that Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray did not have to stop playing to have children. “However, for the women, it was mostly either/or, and I’d like to help change that,” Wozniacki said. “Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters and Serena have already shown what it takes to have a child and return to the tour. It is not easy by any means, but it is possible.”

