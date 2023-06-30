Report: Premier Hockey Federation purchased by Mark Walter Group, Billie Jean King Enterprises





A co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired what was described as certain assets from the Premier Hockey Federation on Thursday, a move that could pave the way for a single North American women’s hockey league, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Two other people familiar with the details confirmed the company’s purchase of Mark Walter, with all three speaking on condition of anonymity as details of the acquisition have not been made public. Players from both the PHF and rival Professional Hockey Players Association were notified of the purchase in a private meeting. The Mark Walter Group has been working with the PWHPA for the past 14 months in an effort to launch its own league. Thursday’s deal has the potential to eliminate the PWHPA’s league: the seven-team PHF, which was scheduled to enter its ninth season. The PWHPA certified as a union this spring and is in the late stages of finalizing negotiations to reach a collective bargaining agreement. Once ratified, the CBA would be the final step in establishing a league to launch before the end of the year. The ratification vote is expected to take place in the coming week. The deal could be a breakthrough for North American professional women’s hockey, which has been divided since the formation of the PWHPA in 2019 following the financial collapse of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. The PWHPA consists of a majority of players from the U.S. and Canadian national team, and membership declined to join what was then called the National Women’s Hockey League, which has since been renamed the PHF. The PWHPA instead pursued its own vision of sitting at the table and having a direct say in launching its own league with a sustainable economic model and fair wages for players. In May 2022, the PWHPA reached an agreement with firm Walter’s and Billie Jean Enterprises to continue the formation of the new league. ___ AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tsn.ca/womens-hockey/report-premier-hockey-federation-purchased-by-mark-walter-group-billie-jean-king-enterprises-1.1979103 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos