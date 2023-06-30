Incoming freshman Aiden Fink selected by Nashville in the 2023 NHL Draft





NASHVILLE, Tenn. Incoming freshman Aiden Fink became the 15th Nittany Lion in program history to be drafted by an NHL team when he was selected in the seventh round (#218) by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Friday afternoon. Fink joins teammate Pursue McLane in the Predators System after being selected by Nashville in the seventh round (#209) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Fink, a 5-10 right winger, will begin his Nittany Lion career this fall after spending the previous two seasons with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Last season, Fink was named the best forward and Most Valuable Player of both the AJHL and the CJHL (Canadian Junior Hockey League) after a best 97 points in just 54 games. Fink scored 41 goals and 56 assists during the regular season to finish second and fourth in the AJHL, respectively, before adding eight goals and five assists for 13 points in 15 playoff games that led the Bandits to the 2023 AJHL Championship. the seventh in team history. Brooks was also named the national champion for the second straight season after winning the 2023 Centennial Cup with a 4–0 blanking of the SJHL’s Battlefords North Stars. Fink led all players with six goals and seven assists for 13 points in six Centennial Cup games. The Calgary, Alberta native was also invited to compete for Team Canada in the World Junior A challenge this season, where he led the tournament in scoring with 12 points on five goals and seven assists in six games. Fink has a high hockey IQ that he uses to anticipate defensive moves, leading him to slide off the puck to find open ice where he can use his kill shot to easily find the back of the net. He is also a very skilled skater with a great engine and great vision, making him a very creative playmaker who is difficult to defend with the puck on his stick. Fink joins the current Nittany Lion draft picks Pursue McLane (2020 209th Nashville) and Reese Laubach (2022 217th San Jose) give Penn State three draft picks on its 2023-24 roster. What they say: “Fink’s skating and energy stand out when he’s on the ice. He has excellent pace and quickness and often pushes the pace with his skates.” Corey Pronman, the athletic “The CJHL Player of the Year has been dominant for the Brooks Bandits this season. He’s good at driving the ice and clearly has skill.” Chris Peters, FLO Hockey “He is a small but extremely talented player with excellent puck skills, rare possession cunning, an NHL release and a great sense of space and timing within the strike zone.” Scott Wheeler, the athletic

