Another former Ohio State Football player has been suspended for gambling





The betting rules in the NFL are pretty clear. You cannot bet on any NFL game, but you can bet on other sports as long as you are not in the team facility or traveling anywhere with the team. Those aren’t hard rules to follow, but yet another former Ohio State football player failed. We told you that Jameson Williams has been suspended for six games for gambling violations. He only got six games because he bet on other sports in the team facility. Now another former Ohio State football player is serving a six-game suspension. That player is Nicholas Petit Frere. NPF was a great tackle for the Buckeyes from 2018-2021. He was a second-team All-American who started at left tackle for Ohio State in 2021. He was a third-round pick from the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft, so last season he was just a rookie. Despite being a third-rounder, he was the starting tackle for the Titans as a rookie last year. Now he gets popped up six games for something very easy to avoid. This is extremely disappointing to see, as NPF had a really good year as a rookie. Now he must rebuild trust within the organization and try to get that runway back when he gets back. They may have even thought about moving him to left tackle after releasing Taylor Lewan after last season. Now the Titans are screwed with tackling. This should be a lesson to everyone in the NFL about the rules of betting. My team, the Colts, is about to suspend a starting angle for the entire season because it bet on NFL games. It sounds like he even bet on Colts games. That’s a huge no-no. Hopefully NPF can learn from this mistake and build on what was a great rookie season.

