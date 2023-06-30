Flyers draft Mike Knuble’s son, Cole, in fourth round





The Philadelphia Flyers drafted another son of an NHL player on Thursday, and this time it’s the son of a former Flyer. Cole Knuble, a center who will play at Notre Dame next season, was selected in the fourth round, 103rd overall. He is 5-foot-11, 185 pounds and a right-handed shot. He turns 19 on Saturday. Knuble was not drafted last year. Knuble played 66 games last season for the Fargo Force, of the USHL. He scored 30 goals and 36 assists in 57 games, Knuble’s father is Mike Knuble, who played five seasons with the Flyers in his 16-year NHL career. Mike scored 118 goals and 111 assists in 338 games in 2005-09 and 2012-13. Mike Knuble was a teammate of current Flyers general manager Daniel Brire at Philadelphia for two seasons. Elite Prospects wrote about Cole Knuble: A proactive, intelligent support player, he always eliminates threats and positions himself to initiate the breakaway. He’s legitimately talented down-low and around the net. When he’s not battling down the boards before cutting back and making a quick backhand pass inside, he’s stuck at the front of the net fighting for positioning, deflecting shots and collecting rebounds. Here are Cole Knuble’s rankings: In the first round, the Flyers selected defenseman Oliver Bonk at age 22, the son of former NHL center Radek Bonk. With the 120th overall pick, the Flyers selected forward Alex Ciernik. He is 5-10, 179 pounds and played for Slovakia in the 2023 World Junior Championships. He is known for his speed and offensive skills. Ciernik has impressive rankings: With the 135th overall pick, the Flyers selected defenseman Carter Sotheran from the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks. Sotheran is 6 feet-3,185 pounds. He is a good and fast skater and excels in both attack and defense. Here are Sotheran’s rankings: The Flyers selected Ryan MacPherson with the 172nd overall pick. He is scheduled to play for the Penticton Vees, of the British Columbia Hockey League, next season and the University of New Hampshire starting in 2024. He is 6 feet 8 inches tall, 176 pounds, and a left-handed shot. He is ranked 211th overall among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. With their final pick, the Flyers drafted defenseman Matteo Mann with the 199th overall selection. Mann is a 6-foot-6, 229-pound right-handed shot. He played 45 games last season for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He is ranked 84th on NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters.

