Asian Games: Pakistan Women’s Table Tennis Squad Revealed – Other Sports





Hoor Fawad is one of the players selected for Asian Games 2023 Facebook/HoorFawad Four Pakistani women are part of the roster for the Asian Games 2023 table tennis event, which will be held in China this year. Hear Fawad, Perniya Khan, Kalsoom Khan and Fatima Khan are the players who will be part of the contingent. Hoor is the first Pakistani paddler to break into the top 10 of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Under-15, Mixed Double ranking after she and her partner from Saudi Arabia named Abdul Rehman won gold in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Table Tennis Championship in Iraq in March. Her dream is to represent her country in the Olympic Games and her goal is to become the first table tennis medalist from Pakistan. On the other hand, Perniya Khan, the number one table tennis player of Pakistan, is a two-time bronze medalist in the South Asian Federation (SAF) competitions. Like Hoor, Perniya also dreams of representing Pakistan in the 2024 Olympic Games, which are scheduled to be held in Paris, France. Speaking to journalists, Khan said: “My goal is the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. It takes a lot of hard work for that. I am confident that I will make it to the mega event.” The national athlete has always credited her parents for their constant support throughout her journey and has stated that without them she wouldn’t be where she is today. My parents always support me. Thanks to them I am here today. I always want to make them proud,” she added.

