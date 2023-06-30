Game Preview: Atlanta United hosts Philadelphia Union for Sunday’s showdown





Atlanta United are looking to recover from last weekend, when their seven-game unbeaten run ended with a 4-0 loss at the always tough Red Bull Arena. The loss to the Red Bulls was only the second time this season that Atlanta United was shutout. They are currently second in MLS in goals scored (37), but are also tied for first in goals against (35). Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union has had a mix of results lately. The defending Eastern Conference champions won their most recent encounter, beating Inter Miami 4-1 in last place. Before that, they played Orlando City to a 2-2 draw, losing 2-1 to San Jose Earthquakes along the way.

Philadelphia has been getting the better of Atlanta United as of late, going undefeated in the last six matchups between the two sides in all competitions. However, Atlanta has lost to the Union just once in their last seven meetings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, winning three and drawing three. (The loss came in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.) The final timeout was Atlanta United hosting the Union in a regular-season MLS match played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2022. In an intense, playoff-like atmosphere saw the home side largely in control but unable to convert and the result was a scoreless draw.

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) The World Cup winner has gone a bit cold for the 5-Stripes since returning from playing with Argentina during the June FIFA international window. Almada last recorded an assist for Atlanta United in the 3–1 victory over D.C. United in early June, and last scored during the May 31 game against New England Revolution. Still, Almada leads the league in goals outside the 18-yard box (5), is tied for the league-leader in assists (9) and was announced this week as an MLS All-Star. Twelve of his 16 goals this season have been at home, and he has been involved in at least one goal in eight of his nine home games in the MLS, so Sunday afternoon is the perfect time for Almada to warm up.

Julin Carranza (Philadelphia Union) On the other side of the field is another young Argentine who is making a name for himself in the MLS. Carranza, the 23-year-old striker, earns MLS Team of the Matchday honors for his performance in the Union’s most recent victory over Inter Miami CF. Carranza scored in the 39th minute of the game, bringing his season tally to 10 goals. Reaching the milestone made Carranza only the second player in Union history to score multiple 10-goal seasons, along with Sebastien Le Toux.

