5656 Cricket Ln, Bensalem, PA 19020 – MLS PABU2052466





Full property details for 5656 Cricket Ln General Price: $530,000

$530,000 Taxes: $6,491 (2022)

$6,491 (2022) Status: Available soon

Available soon Type: Single family

Single family MLS ID: PABU2052466

PABU2052466 Updated: Today (30-06-2023)

Today (30-06-2023) Added: Today

Today Expected market date: 7/5/2023 Interior Interior Features: Breakfast room, Ceiling fan(s), Combined kitchen/dining room, Family room next to kitchen, Floor plan – Open

Breakfast room, Ceiling fan(s), Combined kitchen/dining room, Family room next to kitchen, Floor plan – Open hearth: Yes

Yes Number of fireplaces: 1

1 Appliances: Built-in microwave, dishwasher, oven/stove – electric, stainless steel appliances

Built-in microwave, dishwasher, oven/stove – electric, stainless steel appliances Flooring: Carpet, wood Rooms Total number of bathrooms: 3

3 Full bathrooms: 2

2 half bathrooms: 1

1 Baths on the ground floor: 3

3 Main – full baths: 2

2 Main – 1/2 baths: 1 Total number of bedrooms: 4

4 Bedrooms Main & Up: 4 The laundry: Upper floor, connection Exterior Porch/Terrace/Deck: Blanket) Parking Garage: Yes

Yes Garage spaces: 1

1 Total number of rooms: 1

1 Parking functions: Paved driveway

Paved driveway Parking type: Attached Garage

Attached Garage Garage Description: Garage – Front entrance Place Area: Bensalem Twp (10102)

Bensalem Twp (10102) Local authority: BENSALEM TWP

BENSALEM TWP District: money

money Development name: Harvest Run West

Harvest Run West Subdivision: Harvest Run West

Harvest Run West cross streets: Das Rd

Das Rd Drive Directions: See Google Maps School information School district: municipality of Bensalem

municipality of Bensalem Primary school: Belmont hills

Belmont hills Secondary school: Robert K Shafer

Robert K Shafer Secondary school: municipality of Bensalem Community Pets allowed: Yes

Yes pets: No pet restrictions Heating & Cooling Central Air: Yes

Yes Cooling Type: Central air conditioning

Central air conditioning Cooling fuel: Electric

Electric Heating type: heat pumps)

heat pumps) Heating fuel: Electric

Electric Kettle: Electric Utilities Sewer: Public sewer

Public sewer Water: Public Structural information Architecture information: Colonial

Colonial Architectural Style: Colonial

Colonial Structure Type: Loosened

Loosened Build: Frame

Frame Cellar: Yes

Yes Cellar Description: Completely finished

Completely finished Foundation: Concrete perimeter

Concrete perimeter Roof: Slant, Shingle

Slant, Shingle Stories/Levels: 0

0 Stories Description: main

main Square meter: 2.004

2.004 Square Ft. Source: Reviewer

Reviewer Living area: 2,004 square feet of Ft.

2,004 square feet of Ft. Finished above Grnd: 2,004 square feet of Ft.

2,004 square feet of Ft. Construction year: 1989

1989 Year of manufacture Source: Reviewer

Reviewer State of ownership: Good Additional structures Many features Lot Size (acres): 0.18

0.18 Lot Size (Sq. Ft.): 7,725

7,725 Lot Size Source: Reviewer

Reviewer Lot dimensions: 75.00 x 103.00

75.00 x 103.00 Zoning: R1 Financial considerations Price per square meter ft.: $264.47

$264.47 Exam year: 2023

2023 School load: $5,085

$5,085 City tax: $627

$627 City/Local Tax Freq: annual

annual County tax: $778

$778 County Tax Freq: annual

annual Load with assessment: $30,600

$30,600 Tax amount: $6,491

$6,491 Tax year: 2022

2022 Tax Total Finished Sq. ft.: 2004 Disclosures and Reports Compensation brokerage buyers: 2.5%

2.5% Property: Compensation Simple

Compensation Simple Exclusions: Owner Personal items, tools, Coy Fish, Firdge, as well as washer and dryer Pool table is negotiable with offer

Owner Personal items, tools, Coy Fish, Firdge, as well as washer and dryer Pool table is negotiable with offer inclusions: Dishwasher and cooker as is

Dishwasher and cooker as is lot number: 278 Arranged by Realty One group focus, Anthony A Lee And Realty One group focus, Brandy Brunson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/pa/bensalem/5656-cricket-ln/pid_54448249/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos