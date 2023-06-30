Sports
5656 Cricket Ln, Bensalem, PA 19020 – MLS PABU2052466
Full property details for 5656 Cricket Ln
General
- Price: $530,000
- Taxes: $6,491 (2022)
- Status: Available soon
- Type: Single family
- MLS ID: PABU2052466
- Updated: Today (30-06-2023)
- Added: Today
- Expected market date: 7/5/2023
Interior
- Interior Features: Breakfast room, Ceiling fan(s), Combined kitchen/dining room, Family room next to kitchen, Floor plan – Open
- hearth: Yes
- Number of fireplaces: 1
- Appliances: Built-in microwave, dishwasher, oven/stove – electric, stainless steel appliances
- Flooring: Carpet, wood
Rooms
Bathrooms
- Total number of bathrooms: 3
- Full bathrooms: 2
- half bathrooms: 1
- Baths on the ground floor: 3
- Main – full baths: 2
- Main – 1/2 baths: 1
Bedrooms
- Total number of bedrooms: 4
- Bedrooms Main & Up: 4
Other rooms
- The laundry: Upper floor, connection
Exterior
- Porch/Terrace/Deck: Blanket)
Parking
- Garage: Yes
- Garage spaces: 1
- Total number of rooms: 1
- Parking functions: Paved driveway
- Parking type: Attached Garage
- Garage Description: Garage – Front entrance
Place
- Area: Bensalem Twp (10102)
- Local authority: BENSALEM TWP
- District: money
- Development name: Harvest Run West
- Subdivision: Harvest Run West
- cross streets: Das Rd
- Drive Directions: See Google Maps
School information
- School district: municipality of Bensalem
- Primary school: Belmont hills
- Secondary school: Robert K Shafer
- Secondary school: municipality of Bensalem
Community
- Pets allowed: Yes
- pets: No pet restrictions
Heating & Cooling
- Central Air: Yes
- Cooling Type: Central air conditioning
- Cooling fuel: Electric
- Heating type: heat pumps)
- Heating fuel: Electric
- Kettle: Electric
Utilities
- Sewer: Public sewer
- Water: Public
Structural information
- Architecture information: Colonial
- Architectural Style: Colonial
- Structure Type: Loosened
- Build: Frame
- Cellar: Yes
- Cellar Description: Completely finished
- Foundation: Concrete perimeter
- Roof: Slant, Shingle
- Stories/Levels: 0
- Stories Description: main
- Square meter: 2.004
- Square Ft. Source: Reviewer
- Living area: 2,004 square feet of Ft.
- Finished above Grnd: 2,004 square feet of Ft.
- Construction year: 1989
- Year of manufacture Source: Reviewer
- State of ownership: Good
Additional structures
Many features
- Lot Size (acres): 0.18
- Lot Size (Sq. Ft.): 7,725
- Lot Size Source: Reviewer
- Lot dimensions: 75.00 x 103.00
- Zoning: R1
Financial considerations
- Price per square meter ft.: $264.47
- Exam year: 2023
- School load: $5,085
- City tax: $627
- City/Local Tax Freq: annual
- County tax: $778
- County Tax Freq: annual
- Load with assessment: $30,600
- Tax amount: $6,491
- Tax year: 2022
- Tax Total Finished Sq. ft.: 2004
Disclosures and Reports
- Compensation brokerage buyers: 2.5%
- Property: Compensation Simple
- Exclusions: Owner Personal items, tools, Coy Fish, Firdge, as well as washer and dryer Pool table is negotiable with offer
- inclusions: Dishwasher and cooker as is
- lot number: 278
Arranged by Realty One group focus, Anthony A Lee And Realty One group focus, Brandy Brunson
