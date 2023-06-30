Anonymous coaches thoughts on the 2023 Kentucky Football team





Atlon Sports spoke to anonymous Power Five coaches in their annual preseason magazine. It’s always good to read what some of the other coaches in Kentucky Football’s SEC think. From the transfer portal to Liam Coen’s rejoining, coaches had nothing but good things about Mark Stoop’s program. Here’s what was said anonymously about the 2023 draft of the Kentucky Wildcats. Nobody talks about how good they are at the portal. This is not a portal roster they want you in the system long term but they sneak out and the plug position needs real good like the boy from Virginia Tech [Tayvion Robinson] at WR, and the year before it was the guy from Nebraska [WanDale Robinson]said an anonymous SEC coach. Kentucky has been one of the top teams in the transfer portal since its inception. something in 2021 three dominant years in the portal filling positions much needed like offensive line. On to the re-add of Liam Coen: The change back to offensive coordinator will be a huge blow to them, even with [Will] Levis is leaving for the NFL, an anonymous aide said. They’re going back to another SEC era, which is what you’d expect from an Iowa guy like Mark, who wants to find ripples and formations and new-age stuff to run the ball and control the clock and help the defense . If the QB transfer [Devin Leary] hits, they will be as good as the past few years. It seems Liam Coen is highly respected in the SEC, which would be hard not to respect him after his phenomenal 2021 season where he helped them to a 10-win season.

