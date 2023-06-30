‘Feel that disrespectful…’: Djokovic’s huge response to GOAT | Tennis news

Novak Djokovic has cemented his case as statistically the greatest men’s tennis player of all time. Historically, no player has been more victorious than Djokovic after winning a record 23rd grand slam at Roland Garros earlier this month. It was Djokovic’s third Roland Garros title, meaning he has won every major event at least three times. To boot, he is the only player to have won all 9 Masters 1000 level titles, having won each twice. He also holds the record for most weeks spent ranked world number one on the ATP, as well as most World Tour Finals wins. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his exhibition match against USA’s Frances Tiafoe (Action Images via Reuters)

The numbers make it clear: Djokovic has had the best career on the ATP of all time.

However, the Serbian star himself remains humble about his achievements, acknowledging that he is nothing more than a part of tennis history. In an interview for Wimbledon, Djokovic told the BBC that I shouldn’t call myself the GOAT (the greatest of all time). Djokovic has been part of the debate alongside Nadal and Roger Federer for several years now, and as he has overtaken both of his biggest competitors, it would be easy for Djokovic to feel confident in that status. However, he doesn’t let that affect his mentality on and off the field.

I feel it is disrespectful to all the generations of players who have paved the way for us…becoming a part of history is something that deeply moves, inspires, motivates me, and I am very happy to be able to achieve that 23rd beat in Paris. said Djokovic.

The Serb, who is a seven-time Wimbledon champion, will be aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record of 8 at that tournament, and is the absolute favorite to do so, despite dropping to No. 2 in the world. in his first round encounter, and will open on Center Court as is tradition for the defending Wimbledon men’s champion.