Hockey World sings the praises of Flyers Draft Pick Matvei Michkov

Matvei Michkov has sent a jolt of energy through the hockey world and electrified the Philadelphia Flyers fan base.

The Philadelphia Flyers drafted the Russian forward with the 7th overall pick. It was a big surprise that he was available so late in the draft and it was a little surprising that the Flyers selected him.

Michkov’s hockey skills are not in question. He was seen as the closest to top pick Connor Bedard in talent. That kind of talent is not available at 7. He was there because of the uncertainty of his availability.

I do have a contract [through 2026 in Russia]”But I hope, as soon as I can get out, I’ll come here,” Michkov said after the Flyers called him up.

The Flyers understood this delicate situation when they drafted it.

It is what it is, said Flyers general manager Daniel Briere. We know he still has a contract for three more seasons.

But after seeing him play and meeting him, we just felt he’s a talent we can’t pass up. If we have to wait, just wait.

Compliments to Michkov

The hockey world responded with praise to the Flyers who drafted Michkov.

You’ve heard me talk about him as someone comparable to Lionel Messi, and I think Matvei Michkov on the ice hockey rink has those same abilities to throw offense, said Craig Button, TSN’s director of scouting.

From The Daily Faceoffs Steven Ellis: Philadelphia grabs Matvei Michkov. It may have been underestimated how good Michkov’s time at Sochi was. An incredible talent who was neck and neck with Connor Bedard when they went head to head.

Said Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr: A world class player. We didn’t [have] live viewings, but we’ve been watching him over the years. Very excited to get this kind of talent. Can’t do it often.

Drop in design

San Jose had the fourth overall pick and a good chance to get Michkov. The Sharks chose not to, instead going with Will Smith. Sharks general manager Mike Grier was one of the few voices of dissent.

The Michkov thing, it kind of is what it is, Grier told the San Jose media after the draft.

We had some concerns. He is a special talent on the ice, there is no doubt about that. Super skilled, can do things that many other players can’t.

But there were some things that we weren’t completely happy with in order to pick someone with a fourth overall pick.

Montreal, at 5, was considered a likely spot for Michkov, but the Canadiens drafted defenseman David Reinbacher instead. Arizona on 6 also passed Michkov and picked a defender.

Briere loved to watch Michkov fall right into the hands of the Flyers.

We hope this turns out to be a home run, Briere said. Time will tell. It’s a little early.

But we feel that when he’s ready to come, he can really make a difference. And that’s the risk we were willing to take, wait a little bit, to hopefully have a difference maker on our hands.

Flyers, in case you missed it:

Opinion: Daniel Briere’s selection of Matvei Michkov has given Flyers fans hope.

Meet Daniel Brieres promising first draft class.

Opinion: Flyers want to draft Michkov and will trade if necessary.

Around the National Hockey Network:

Boston hockey now: Deadline to buy out defender Mike Reilly it’s Friday.

Calgary hockey now: Lots of potential inside Flames 2-7 pull shots.

Chicago hockey now: Acquire Blackhawks veteran forward Corey Perry.

Colorado Hockey Now: What the avalanche stands with salary cap.

Detroit hockey now: Red Wings acquired the rights to Climb Kostin and Kailer Yamamoto of Edmonton for future considerations.

Los Angeles hockey now: Kings add size and top in design.

Montreal hockey now: Canadians prepared as needed in draft 2023.

Nashville hockey now: What did Offer from Barry Trotz to get to the top 5?

New Jersey hockey now: Immediate analysis on Devilish design choices.

New York Islanders hockey now: Islands design review.

Pittsburgh hockey now: Penguins reach Europe for late-round draft picks.

Washington hockey now: Capitals excited about the top of Day 2 draft choices.