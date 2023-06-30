Raised money for tragic brother family

IN MEMORY: The group that showed up to raise money for the Mlynski family.

OVER £3,000 has been raised for the family of two young boys who tragically died on their journey to Poland thanks to a fundraiser from a local table tennis club.

Dorian Mlynski, 11, and his nine-year-old brother Alex lived and went to school in Kendray, where their mother Szandra works.

They traveled to Poland with their father Piotr to see family over the holidays, but a tragic incident on the road killed all three when they were only hours away from their destination.

The community of Barnsley has since boomed, with a number of local residents holding fundraisers in the family’s memory, including eight-year-old Theo Pierrepont, who attended Hunningley Primary Academy with the couple and took part in a sponsored two-mile footrace.

Barnsley Table Tennis Club, where both Dorian and Alex attended, hosted a special event in their memory on Saturday.

They managed to raise 700 on that day, bringing the clubs total to over 3,000.

Joe Race, club leader, told the Chronicle: We had a great morning on Saturday at our game held in memory of Dorian and Alex.

We had 30 of our junior members enter the competition.

Before the event started, I gave a short speech, followed by a minute of silence. We opened a café, where the players and parents could buy food and drinks all day long.

We raised about 700 on the day, which goes into our fundraiser which is still live, bringing the total to over 3,000.

Saturday was a special day, where we came together as a table tennis family and did what we love in memory of two special boys.

From the start there was a feeling around the club that we have never experienced before.

The pub team was great, our door team was great, the spectators were great and the kids were the best.

What an absolute privilege it is to manage this great club we call Barnsley Table Tennis Club.

Joe thanked the locals who supported the fundraiser and the winners of the event will receive prizes tomorrow night.

Our entire community is generous, kind and caring, he added.

They have invested time, money and love to make this day so special, on behalf of the coaching team and leadership team I would like to thank you so much. There aren’t many places like this.

All money raised will go to our fundraiser, which will support Szandra and the family.

There were many exciting matches throughout the day and we streamed the finals on our Facebook page.

It was great to see all the youngsters enjoying their table tennis.

Dorian and Alex will forever be in our hearts, and what a day we had today, playing the game they loved, in memory of them.

Their light shines on and they will be in our hearts forever.

Jayden Keane-Thorne won the Under-19 final, Troy Whitham won the Under-15 final and Reign Ando also took the win.