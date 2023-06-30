If you really want to make cricket diverse, don’t fixate on bat and ball, focus on what happens during the tea break | Mihir Bose

WWhat do they know of cricket only cricket knows, asked the great CLR James. He spoke of cricket as a prism through which we could view society, and that is as true today as it was in 1963 when Beyond a Boundary, his masterpiece, was published. But despite the lofty claims that those of us who really love the game may make, cricket cannot be a true reflection of life or sport in general. Cricket stands apart. Cricket is different.

That’s the first thing to know as we look at a week of exciting Ashes match, but also the cloud of the devastating Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICE C) report. It found what many of us had long noticed: a beautiful game blighted by widespread and entrenched racism, sexism, elitism, and class-based discrimination at all levels.

In cricket, more than any other game, what happens off the pitch is just as important as what happens on the pitch. In football and rugby, both teams compete for the same ball. In tennis, rivals volley over a shared net using the same equipment. And yet cricket sees players act in uniquely opposing ways. Eleven teammates gather on the field with a leather ball to stop two batters from running 22 yards to score runs. The goal is inherently solely to ensure that the batters are forced off the field of play and relegated to the sidelines.

Cricket has long reeked of the English obsession with class. Until the 1960s, there were two levels of cricketers: amateurs, who were called gentlemen and had a gentleman before their name on the scorecard, and professionals, who were called players. There were even separate changing rooms. The game still retains a built-in preference for batters. A great match is characterized by an abundance of runs, not by the number of wickets taken. In such a stratified game, social mixing takes on enormous significance during the match. There is the expertise and physical agility of sport, but there is something more, a dance of human interaction and social norms.

This is both an opportunity and a challenge for integration.

But this integration clearly does not exist in any meaningful sense in today’s English cricket, a truth exposed by the 317-page commission report, which produced evidence from more than 4,000 players, coaches, administrators and fans.

There are few players who better highlight this ongoing problem of exclusion and differentiation than England all-rounder Moeen Ali. He is one of only two Asian players on the England team, despite South Asians making up 26-29% of the game’s adult recreational population in England and Wales.

In 2018, when I wrote his autobiography, titled Moeen, he spoke of the shock on his teammates’ faces when he told them his grandmother’s name was Betty Cox. No one could believe it, he told me (his grandfather, an immigrant from Mirpur, Pakistan, was married to a widow from Birmingham). I realize that when people look at me and think of my heritage, they would never think that I have a family tree that bridges England and Pakistan. Sometimes I feel trapped.

Three years ago, the revelations of another Asian player, Azeem Rafiq, about the shocking racist abuse he received at the Yorkshire cricket club sent shockwaves through the sport. And yet little seems to have changed. He was called the P word, but people didn’t think it was wrong, he said at the time of the racist banter leveled at him, which has become a hallmark of rotten sports culture.

During a televised debate following Rafiq’s testimony before the digital, culture, media and sport select committee on racism in cricket, I got into an argument with a white caller who couldn’t understand why being called the P-word was different from a Pom. I explained that in 1981 Chelsea football fans attacked me calling me the P word. They did not indulge in small talk. But he wasn’t convinced yet.

Azeem Rafiq was called the P word, but people didn’t think it was wrong. Photo: James Manning/PA

The commission is correct in targeting this culture of minimizing discrimination, it’s not small talk or just a few bad apples that are causing the problems, the report said. For too long senior leaders in cricket have been in denial about race. When I interviewed veteran cricket administrator Tim Lamb for my book on creating a non-racial sporting world, he said he had found no evidence of racism in the game.

When I asked him if Yorkshire has a separate cricket league run by Asian Muslims, he didn’t see that as a problem. The fact is that, rightly or wrongly, there are Asian cricketers and Asian clubs who are more comfortable playing with their own kind, he said. I mean, there are cultural differences.

Then he said something that really rocked me: during our conversation we talked about racist behavior of white people against black people, but I’m sure you wouldn’t deny that there is reverse racism of non-white people against white people people.

Of course, racism isn’t the only entrenched problem that needs to be eradicated if the game is to move into the 21st century. England’s women’s team has yet to play a test at Lords, the home of English cricket, even though men’s teams from Eton and Harrow play annual matches there. When the England women won the World Cup against India in 2017, the pavilion at Lords was not packed as it was two years later when the men’s team won the World Cup. Racism is also evident within women’s cricket. Of the 161 professional-level female players, the players are disproportionately white, with only two Black British, four mixed/multiple ethnicity, and eight South Asian female players.

Maybe things will change now. The England and Wales Cricket Board has called the report’s findings a seminal moment for the sport and has issued an unreserved apology. It promised to respond to 44 recommendations within three months. They have a huge task and a moral responsibility.

In India the lotus, the most beautiful of all flowers, grows out of the mud. It may be too much to ask of Crickets’ senior leaders to make changes overnight, but here lies an opportunity to make things better for the better and create an inclusive culture that replaces the attitudes of yesteryear. shuns.

What do we know about cricket? That it elevates the human spirit in so many ways; but also that it can be so much better.