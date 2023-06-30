Several preseason football predictions are pessimistic about Kansas





Kansas junior Jalon Daniels will train at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The optimism about this year’s Kansas football team that permeates Lawrence, after the Jayhawks’ first bowl appearance in 14 years, doesn’t seem to extend to Bristol, Connecticut and beyond. In an article posted last Friday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the Big 12 Conference based on its SP+ rating — an analytical metric that attempts to aggregate “recurring production,” “recent hiring,” and “recent history” into one handy number — and found KU dead last of 14 teams (61st in the nation, out of 133), just behind West Virginia and BYU at 0.9. That rating results in an estimated 4.7 wins and 2.6 conference wins. In his in-depth review of the Jayhawks, Connelly asks, “Does the Kansas defense have an offensive jump in Kansas?” The measure of 0.9 is the difference between an offensive rating of 34.6 (31st nationally) and a moderate defensive rating of 33.7 (106th). Connelly’s previous SP+ rankings from May gave Kansas the highest level of returning production of any Division I school at 85%, noting that the Jayhawks’ offense could reach top-10 status if Jalon Daniels returns to early 2022 production levels. But he doesn’t have an optimistic view of the defense’s progression, writing that defensive lineman Devin Phillips (Colorado State) and linebackers Dylan Brooks (Auburn) and Damarius McGhee (LSU) may be able to bolster the first seven a bit, “but the expected two-deep doesn’t give much reason to expect huge improvement. As a result, ESPN has become the latest of several outlets projecting regression or at least stagnation for KU after a promising 6-7 campaign in Lance Leipold’s sophomore year. Pro Football Focus is also bearish on KU this season, ranking the Jayhawks 14th out of 14 teams in the Big 12 ELO ratings released last week and 68th nationally. (That’s the same ranking Kansas entered the year with in another ESPN statistic, Football Power Index.) Other pre-season rankings, while generally a few months old at this point, were a bit more charitable. USA Today’s Erick Smith was optimistic enough in April about a Daniels resurgence and the offense to place the Jayhawks in 12th place, above West Virginia and Iowa State. Athlon Sports and Heartland College Sports both went a step further earlier this year by placing Kansas in eighth, practically in the middle of the pack. Athlon’s Steven Lassan was confident enough to make that prediction, despite what he characterized as significant losses on the defensive line, led by Lonnie Phelps (now with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent), due to the prospect of 10 returning starters in the attack. — echoing Connelly’s “recurring production” ranking. The Big 12 is expected to release its own preseason poll, voted on by media members, early next month shortly before the conference’s media days on July 12-13 in Arlington, Texas. After that, the Jayhawks will begin fall camp in earnest about four weeks before their season opener on September 1. PREVIOUS POST Booth Breakdown: A Distant Look at the BYU Cougars

