Billie Jean King supports talks with Saudi Arabia about women’s tennis events





Why it matters: Saudi Arabia continues to expand its footprint in sports. King and Simon’s comments were the strongest signal yet that Saudi Arabia is expanding and accelerating its efforts to be part of not only men’s tennis, but also women’s tennis, alongside other sports such as football, Formula 1 and golf. Saudi wealth fund LIV Golf Circuit recently agreed to merge with golf’s PGA Tour following a bitter rivalry that has included litigation and the loss of a handful of the tour’s biggest stars to the fledgling league. To avoid that scenario and always on the lookout for new investors, tennis executives have spoken openly about their ongoing talks with Saudi officials about holding tournaments there as early as this year. Saudi Arabia is bidding to host the Next Gen Finals, a men’s event for players 21 and under scheduled for December. Saudi Arabia’s bid includes the option of holding a Next Gen event for women there as well. Simon traveled to Riyadh in February with other WTA executives and players for meetings with Saudi officials. Background: Players have expressed concerns about their safety. The issue is especially complicated for the women’s tennis tour, in part because there are a number of openly gay players, including Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, who is ranked No. 11 in the world and often travels with her partner. The men’s tour has no players who are openly gay. Sloane Stephens, a member of the WTA Tour Players Council, said it is important for LGBTQ players to feel safe while competing in Saudi Arabia. That’s part of the evaluation, Stephens said. We want to make sure everyone feels safe, comfortable and supported. King is also openly gay, but she cited the WTA’s decision to play in Doha from 2008 as a precedent for supporting countries that say they want to become more progressive. Simon said during his visit to Riyadh he noticed some of the same changes that Doha said it wanted to make 15 years ago, when women had no rights and there were concerns about whether players would be safe wearing short, sleeveless tennis shoes . clothes. It’s about celebrating women’s betterment, that change is coming, Simon said. I’m not saying Saudi Arabia is a place we should be doing business with. They still have a long way to go, but they are making changes. What’s next: The timetable is uncertain. Simon said there was no timetable for making a decision on the WTA going to Saudi Arabia. However, the tour has yet to announce a venue for the season-ending Tour Finals. The tour and the Chinese government are currently negotiating the future of that event. The WTA suspended operations in China for 18 months after player Peng Shuai was seemingly silenced after she appeared to accuse a top former official of sexually assaulting her and the tour was unable to contact her.

