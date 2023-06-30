Five best table tennis players from India

India has produced some very talented paddlers over the years.

Ping pong, commonly known as table tennis, is a fast-moving activity that has become quite popular in India. The sport has expanded considerably over the years, with skilled athletes, passionate spectators and large government sponsorship.

On the international scene, Indian table tennis players have achieved extraordinary success. They have routinely done well in high-profile competitions such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships. This achievement has increased the prominence of Indian table tennis and gained the attention and appreciation of the global table tennis community.

From its humble origins, Indian table tennis has developed significantly into a major player on the global stage. The level of popularity and success has increased due to player commitment, improved infrastructure and government support.

Indian table tennis is positioned for a bright future thanks to the leadership of great players like Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra. It is a sport that has generated national interest and has the potential to continue to motivate future generations of young players, propelling India onto the world’s premier table tennis scene.

Here are the top five table tennis players from India:

5. Achanta Sharath Kamal

One of India’s best table tennis players is largely recognized as Sharath Kamal. He has a record ten national championships to his credit and has competed in the Olympics for India four times. One of India’s top table tennis players, Kamal is known for his excellent skills and reliable performance. He won eight gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, three of them at the previous edition in Birmingham.

Sharath Kamal, the top ranked men’s singles player, is known for his extraordinary talent and reliability and serves as an inspiration to budding Indian table tennis players. His style of play combines quick agility, defensiveness and aggressive shots. Kamal has become known and respected in the table tennis world thanks to his dedication to the game, solid work ethic and mental toughness.

Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now

4. Manika Batra

Manika Batra has had a huge influence on the table tennis world. She rose to fame for winning several medals at the 2018 Asian and Commonwealth Games, including a historic gold in the women’s singles division at the Commonwealth Games. Batra is well known in Indian table tennis for her playing style and reliable results. Manika Batra’s achievements have motivated a new generation of Indian youth athletes.

After a mediocre season in the first half last year, she rose to the occasion when needed by winning the bronze medal at the prestigious Asian Cup, which sees top rowers from all over Asia compete. For aspiring table tennis players, especially female athletes, Khel Ratna winner has emerged as a role model. She has become one of the best-known representatives of Indian table tennis as a result of her success, which has earned praise and attention from the wider sports community.

3. Kamlesh Mehta

Kamlesh Mehta was a well-known table tennis player in the 1980s and early 1990s. He won eight national championship titles, a record held for two decades; and participated in many international events for India such as the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Kamlesh Mehta pictured during his playing days (Credit: Sportstar)

Mehta’s talents and achievements have had a long-lasting effect on Indian table tennis. After his playing days, he worked as a coach and administrator to develop new talent and improve the sports infrastructure. Mehta has gained fame in Indian table tennis through his experience and knowledge.

2. Mouma Das

Mouma Das has made a significant contribution to the growth of the game in the country. Her achievements have served as an example to many aspiring table tennis players and increased the sport’s popularity in India. The 39-year-old made his World Cup debut in 1997 and reached the third round. Since then, Mouma has represented India a record 17 times, the most from Asian countries.

She played in four consecutive Olympic Games from 2004 to 2016 and has played in more than 400 total matches in a career spanning more than two decades.

1. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sathiyan is known for his cheerful outlook, sportsmanship and perseverance in addition to his achievements on the table. The 30-year-old has won a number of medals in competition, including a gold medal in the men’s doubles competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Sathiyan was ranked 24th in the men’s singles ranking, the highest an Indian has achieved to date. He also became the first Indian paddler to sign with Okayama Rivets for Japan’s T-league. His major success came in 2019 when he defeated Japanese Olympic medalist Tomokazu Harimoto in Asian Championships to become the first Indian to reach the quarterfinals after a gap of 43 years.

Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.