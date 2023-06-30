Sports
England clearly likes to lose: English explodes big after Lord’s collapse | Cricket
England suffered a disappointing collapse in their first innings on Day 3 of the Lord’s Ashes Test as they were bowled out for 325 after starting the day at 278/4. Adding to the hosts’ woes, Australia were left without their leading spinner in Nathan Lyon on Day 3 as he is likely to miss the entire Test after suffering an injury the previous day. England captain Ben Stokes went off with just the second delivery in the morning session, while Jonny Bairstow gave his wicket to Josh Hazlewood as he attempted a lofted drive.
Harry Brook was the only saving face on Day 3 as he scored a half-century, but he too fell into the short ball trap as Starc took the crucial wicket.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was absolutely furious with the side’s batting performance on the third day and expressed disappointment during his commentary period at Lord’s. After Harry Brook was fired at the age of 50, Vaughan failed to contain his anger as he exploded at the youngster, also making an explosive comment.
Shocking shot. England clearly likes to lose, said Vaughan, as quoted by Daily mail.
Yesterday they gave Australia three wickets. They arrive on day three, the field does a little more. To see that wicket and Australia now know they are bowling to the bone.”
Vaughan also held no prisoners during Day 2 and denounced England for their approach to Australia’s short-ball tactics. The former England skipper, who led the side to a famous 2-1 Ashes victory in 2005, had made a strong comment about Bazball.
“England have to be realistic. They can’t mix entertainment with stupidity,” he said.
“For the first 188 runs, England played good cricket with good shots.
Australian bowlers got no help as the ball did nothing so they resorted to short balls. What came next was sheer stupidity, Vaughan had said.
