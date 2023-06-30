Sports
Five contenders for the Wimbledon Women’s Crown
June 30 (Reuters) – Five contenders for the women’s title at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.
EACH SWIATEK (POLAND)
* World ranking: 1
There will be a sense of deja vu for Swiatek who arrives at the All England Club as world number one and fresh off her second year running French Open triumph, but she hopes this time to leave the smooth lawns of Wimbledon under the to master.
Swiatek, who won the 2018 Wimbledon junior title, has dominated the tour since replacing retired Ash Barty as world number one in April, but most of her success has come on hard courts and clay courts.
The 22-year-old exited last year’s championships in the third round and has yet to show her strengths consistently on grass. Swiatek has said she expects to be “uncomfortable” on the surface.
Swiatek began her preparations for Wimbledon, where her best result is a fourth-round appearance in 2021, with a comeback win at her opener in Bad Homburg this week as she aims to solve the grass court puzzle.
ARYNA SABALENKA (BELARUS)
* World ranking: 2
The big-hit Belarusian has improved her game this year and has become less erratic with her shots, which helped her win the Australian Open in January.
The 25-year-old also narrowed what seemed like an insurmountable gap to top-flight Iga Swiatek on the clay court swing by beating her in the Madrid final, only to be stunned by Karolina Muchova in the French Open semifinals.
Sabalenka, a 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist, was unable to compete in last year’s championships due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players and will have to block out the noise to win a second major this year.
Sabalenka, who will compete under a neutral flag, was in the spotlight at Roland Garros when her stance on the war was questioned and has since distanced herself from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
ELENA RYBAKINA (KAZAKHSTAN)
* World ranking: 3
Rybakina faces a race to be fit for her Wimbledon title defense and the chances of success will depend on her recovery from a viral illness that forced her to withdraw from this week’s French Open and tune-up Eastbourne tournament .
The 24-year-old has been trying to return to court since retiring from Roland Garros but has struggled with the lingering effects of the virus, losing in the second round in Berlin last week.
Moscow-born Rybakina missed out on ranking points at the 2022 championships after organizers were penalized for a suspension of Russian and Belarusian players, but has risen to a career-high world number three since winning her first Grand Slam.
Rybakina won at Indian Wells and reached the finals of the Australian Open and Miami.
PETRA KVITOVA (CZECH REPUBLIC)
* World ranking: 9
Kvitova won the second of her two Wimbledon crowns nine years ago but showed rivals she is ready to bid for a third after winning the German Open without dropping a set to claim her sixth grass court title and 31st overall .
The 33-year-old, who stunned Elena Rybakina by winning the Miami Open, has not reached a Wimbledon quarterfinal since her title run in 2014. She won her first Grand Slam at the 2011 Championships.
However, Kvitova remains one of the biggest threats on grass and has now won 12 of her last 13 matches on the ground. She pulled out of her Eastbourne title defense this week, citing fatigue.
With two titles this year and a return to the top 10, Kvitova has the momentum for another memorable performance at the All England Club.
KAROLINA MUCHOVA (CZECH REPUBLIC)
* World ranking: 16
Muchova has only played three major draws at Wimbledon, but reached the quarterfinals twice and was eager to go on grass after losing to Iga Swiatek in the French Open final.
Plagued by injuries throughout her career, Muchova was unseeded at Roland Garros and earned high praise for her performance as she knocked out Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and took a set from Swiatek in the title fight.
Muchova, who reached the last eight in 2019 and 2021, is now ranked No. 16 in the world and is more than capable of going deep at Wimbledon. She was not seeded in her first-round exit last year, but will be looking for redemption this time around.
“I’m looking forward to playing on the grass, on the fast surfaces,” she said. “Those are definitely the surfaces I prefer and like more.”
Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad Edited by Christian Radnedge
