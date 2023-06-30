Deal ready – New women’s professional hockey league kicks off in January

A new women’s professional hockey league will begin in North America in January after a deal was struck between rival factions in the sport.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and wife Kimbra, team president Stan Kasten and tennis legend Billie Jean King will help run the league after Walter’s company purchases Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) assets.

The agreement announced Friday ends a long-standing feud between the seven-team PHF and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association, a group that includes many U.S. and Canadian national team members who were unwilling to join the league formerly known as the NWHL.

“I am extremely proud of our PWHPA group, which remains committed to our vision and steadfast in our efforts to forever change the landscape of women’s professional hockey,” said PHWPA member and American Women’s Star Kendall Coyne Schofield in a statement. declaration. “For the past four years we have worked tirelessly to close the gap to what young girls and boys could dream of becoming in this sport.”

New Women’s Pro Hockey League Launches in 2024! Initiative, led by Mark and Kimbra Walter, Billie Jean King has PWHPA and PHF support. Details: https://t.co/4huTY1DdX5 pic.twitter.com/oC0l3AwS6z PHF (@PHF) June 30, 2023

It could also bring the NHL to the table in a supporting role. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said that he and the team owners did not want to get involved in an inter-league dispute, but would support it once it was formed.

“The National Hockey League congratulates the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association and the Premier Hockey Federation on their agreement,” the NHL said. “We have already started discussions with representatives of this united group about how we can work together to further advance the women’s game.”

The PWHPA has been working with the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises for the past 14 months in an effort to launch its own league.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to advance women’s sport,” King said in the league’s statement. “I have no doubt that this competition can capture the imagination of fans and a new generation of players.”

The PHF would begin its ninth season this fall. Instead, it is expected to cease operations. The new league will bring together North America’s most talented female players and is likely to feature talented players from Europe and Asia who have played in the PHF.

The new league is expected to include PWHPA Chief Jayna Hefford and PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey in leadership roles.

“This is another step forward for the women who play professional hockey and the girls who dream of it every day,” said Johanna Boynton, who will also serve on the league board alongside co-PHF Governor John Boynton.

One of the many issues to be resolved is the number of teams and where they will play. The PHF, which had doubled each team’s salary cap to $1.5 million this season, had teams in Boston, Toronto and Montreal, along with East Rutherford, New Jersey; Hartford, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and Richfield, Minnesota.

The PWHPA was certified as a union this spring and has completed negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement. A 62-page CBA was presented to PWHPA members Thursday night and they have until Sunday night to ratify it and the league’s new bylaws, according to a person familiar with the details who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity before the deal was closed. announced.

If approved, the deal will run through 2031 and will provide a $35,000 minimum salary for players on active rosters, the person said.

In the meantime, existing contracts of PHF players have been voided, although there is an agreement to pay those under contract a portion of their salary through September, the person told the AP. Some players lose contracts worth more than $150,000 over two seasons.

The higher salaries helped the PHF attract several high-profile international players, including Switzerland’s Alina Muller, Sweden’s Emma Soderberg and former Finnish goalkeeper and ex-PWHPA board member Noora Raty.

North American women’s professional hockey has seen leagues come and go this century, with the Canadian Women’s Hockey League closing in 2019 after 12 seasons featuring some of the best players in the world. Dani Rylan Kearney launched the NWHL in 2015 as an investor-funded four-team league, but the league ran into trouble at times and was renamed the PHF.

The PWHPA was formed in 2019 in the wake of the CWHL’s demise. The members were hesitant to join the NWHL and instead pursued their vision of a league with a sustainable economic model and better compensation.

Earlier this month, PWHPA board member and American star Hilary Knight insisted that the PHF was not the best model for building the women’s pro game, even as the gap in the sport persisted.

“I make this distinction: The more women we can get to pay to do the sport they love, I think that’s great,” Knight said. “What bothers me is the illusion of professionalism and what women’s hockey should be, and settling for what it is, right? And I think that’s the big difference, let’s call it what it is.”