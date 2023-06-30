EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: 10 years after Andy Murray’s first Wimbledon success, Judy relives the day

The sun was still shining when Andy Murray turned to the stands behind the baseline, punched the air and let out a guttural noise. It was July 7, 2013 and the Scot had just won the Men’s Singles Championship on Center Court at Wimbledon.

“Ever since he was a little boy, it was the one he wanted to win,” says his mother, Judy. “It’s the biggest title in tennis, everyone knows that. It was definitely the big one for Andy.”

The road to Wimbledon 2013 was paved with the hopes of the previous year. Murray had lost the Wimbledon final, but came back four weeks later to win Olympic gold on the same course before winning his first grand slam in New York.

So there was anticipation when he arrived at Wimbledon for his first round match against Benjamin Becker. That’s always there. But slowly a wondrous tapestry unfolded to glory. It was characterized by defiance, brilliance, crumbs of lemon iced donuts, fright over missing shoes, and ended with Murray and his mother draped in a tuxedo and silver sequined dress.

This is the story of how Murray won Wimbledon, in the words of his mother, who coached, cajoled and then nervously watched her son climb the tallest mountain in the world.

Judy Murray has reflected on her son Andy’s incredible success in winning Wimbledon in 2013

PICTURED: Murray climbs to his players’ box on Center Court to celebrate with his mum

THE CONSTRUCTION

Every year at Wimbledon there was tremendous pressure and anticipation on him to win the title.

Winning a grand slam is very difficult, especially in the era of the Big Four. You need to win seven matches over a period of 13 days, over five sets, with Rafa (Nadal), Roger (Federer) and Novak (Djokovic) in the field.

Andy was always in the spotlight because it’s his home tournament.

Tim (Henman) and Greg (Rusedski) were long retired by then and Andy was the only British man to be a contender, the only seed.

But there was a real feeling after the US title and winning the Olympics at Wimbledon that this could be his time.

For all of us around him, and this was crucial, there was a sense of confidence when Ivan (Lendl) came on board. Ivan understood everything on this level. He had lived it. He understood the importance of managing your energy, managing your time.

There was more hope going into the tournament after Murray’s Olympics success

It’s not just about your energy on the track, it’s about how you manage it off the track. So much is asked of you: fans, sponsors, press. It’s easy to get distracted during a two week tournament.

None of us could really understand the pressure Andy was under for many, many years at Wimbledon.

Ever since he was a boy, it was the one he wanted to win. He had lost four Grand Slam finals before winning in New York and then losing in the Australian final in 2013, but he’s always been great – since he was very, very young – at coming back from disappointment and defeat. He is resilient, he wants to work harder, he wants to learn from defeat. He learned from what had gone wrong before.

THE RUN TO THE FINAL

This is where the lemon iced donuts come in.

I had one for his first game and he won it comfortably, so I followed the routine throughout the tournament and I’m not normally superstitious.

The big match for the final was against Fernando Verdasco in the quarter-finals. Andy was two sets down, back to the wall. But there was hope.

When Verdasco is hot, he’s red hot, but Andy had played him many, many times and he knew Fernando’s focus could slip. You have to accept that he can blow you away for an hour or so, but you have to think that he can’t keep this up.

Andy was fit as a fiddle too, so when it came to a fight, he knew he could outlast it. That was the toughest game on the way to the final. Andy won the rest pretty comfortably.

It was a close game against Fernando Verdasco (left) in the quarter-finals, but Murray was victorious

LAST DAY

The mindset when he reached the final was to keep everything the same, stick to the routine.

I remember getting out of the way that day. I was sick with nerves. I saw him at breakfast and then he went to the club to get ready. I didn’t see him until after. It was all business. You are there to get a job done.

Before the game I sat alone on the balcony of the players’ restaurant and at that stage of the tournament it is deserted because the players have mostly gone home. I don’t like talking to anyone before or during a game. I had a cup of tea and my donut with lemon ice cream. I remember getting a text from a friend saying, “How’s your donut?”

I replied, ‘Where are you?’

She was in Glasgow. She knew where I was and what I was eating because she was watching television and I had been filmed by a drone.

I went to Center Court where I deliberately moved myself out of the players’ box and sat down a few rows behind it. It is the only tournament where both sides are together. It’s such a stressful place to be when you’re surrounded by the opposing team’s cheering team.

THE MATCH

Judy Murray sat a few rows behind the players’ box for the final as her son dug it out on court with Novak Djokovic

What to say? Normally I remember every detail, but not that day.

It’s funny, but the things I remember are strange. First, there was a Buster Bloodvessel lookalike sitting across from me pumping his fist every time Novak won a point. I don’t think he realized how uncomfortable he was making me feel. I just watched the game ahead. He congratulated me warmly after the game. “Great champion,” he said.

Second, Andy had a problem with one of his shoes and one of the guys on his team had to drive back home (Oxshott, Surrey) to get another pair and have them sent to court.

I remember muttering to myself at the first match point, “One serve, just bash it.”

I heard my heart pounding. It’s all a blur. I remember those first three match points and how he lost them all. I thought I was going to have a heart attack. But he pulled it around.

When he won, it was just a matter of escaping the tension.

I always think of him who is there alone. It’s very different from a team sport and I’m amazed at how he handled that, not just at Wimbledon but everywhere over the years. He kept himself private. Kept his feet on the ground. That is remarkable in the world in which he operates.

The other thing is the way it became a moment for others. When I meet people I don’t know, they talk about that day and tell me where they were.

THE CELEBRATION

The Djokovic family was so kind. You can be disappointed for your own child, but you can also be happy for someone else.

Andy and Novak had been good friends for so long. I had seen them play in an under-12 tournament.

Andy climbed to the box, as the fashion has become. I moved back myself. I could have easily gone downstairs as I was in an aisle seat. But I didn’t. And I know why. It was because of all these years that she was accused of being a pushy mother. People would have said, ‘Watch her work her way up’.

Djokovic (right) and his family were so gracious in the defeat at Wimbledon in 2013

Judy Murray says she could have gone to the playpen, but she didn’t want people to call her a pushy mom, a criticism some have unfairly leveled at her throughout her sons’ careers.

So I waited and people in the crowd started yelling, “What about your mom?” That was when we had a moment together.

In many ways I was unable to just enjoy the moment in terms of sheer celebration. It was 100 percent relief. It just flowed through me. Then I went into organization mode. All reflection had to come later. I had to arrange wristbands for people to enter the players’ lounge. Then of course it’s the championship ball. Of course I hadn’t come with a ballgown. But Wimbledon had it done. I was taken to the ladies’ dressing room and there were loads of Jenny Packham gowns to choose from. I went with the silver sequins.

I never really caught up with Andy that day. He had a lot of press to do and sat at the top table at the Champions’ Ball. But the next day was a quintessential Murray family moment

THE AFTERMATH

It was Monday afternoon and we were together at his house, watching TV in his living room.

Jamie [his brother] came in and just looked at Andy. “Hat table tennis?” he asked.

It was a beautiful day outside and the table was on the patio so we heard the ball bounce and the shouting. Then Jamie comes through the door and throws the bat across the room.

He says, “I’ll never play table tennis with him again.” Andy then comes in and says, “I’ll play you with my left hand next time to give you a chance.”

He was so pumped up. He had won Wimbledon but had just beaten his brother in table tennis. That took me back in time.’

Many of the celebrations after winning Wimbledon were a release of tension for the Murrays