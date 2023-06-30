This series is a cricket culture war and ‘playing well’ is winning





By Rob Bagchi Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of day three of the second Ashes Test, which begins with England 138 runs down with six wickets to spare and a fifth wicket partnership between Harry Brook and Ben Stokes at 56*. England’s approach over the past 13 months has split opinion between those who are genuinely against it, those who enjoy it but want to see some tactical if not strategic refinements and those who endorse it, who share Sir Ian Botham’s lifelong impetus to control the torpedo to the end. of the tube. First and third stripe absolutists, fanatics for both losing and winning the right way, have wildly differing views on the 45 minutes of madness that began when Nathan Lyon limped with a calf injury and the Steve Smith/Pat Cummins captain’s hive switched on the short stuff. Ricky Ponting, in the Sky commentary box, said he knew England couldn’t resist pulling and hooking the bouncers because of their egos. I don’t think that’s quite right. It may be wrong, but it’s not ego-driven or selfish. Where others see risk, they see opportunity. Ben Duckett, when asked by Jonathan Agnew on TMS if he, Ollie Pope and Joe Root regretted, ahem, dating, dismissed the premise of the question. We’ve been playing positive cricket for the past 12 months and certainly wouldn’t change, he said. We were very happy with the position we were in. No reproaches, no stepping back, no return to the days when they did as they were told and yet were dropped. And if they can bat well for a few hours this morning, in the way they want to play, which is not a uniform style, as Stokes and Brook showed last night, they can put themselves in a winning position. In 16 Tests in England, 15 against the hosts and one against India, Nathan Lyon has bowled over 580 overs, taking 59 wickets but, just as importantly, with an economy rate of 2.99. Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood may have taken wickets with their bouncers, but they went over for more than six. England today has the chance to turn the screw in the absence of Lyon. It’s tempting to write carpe diem to complete these opening lines, but they’ve been doing that since the dog days of Grenada last March, and successfully 10 times out of 13. As Danny Baker says on another issue: sometimes right, sometimes wrong, always sure.

