The biggest question for any Miami football defensive position





Under the leadership of defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, the Miami football program has many new faces on defense on the 2023 roster. Six early entrants and four transfers new to Miami’s defense participated in spring training. The Hurricanes also have two new position coaches on defense. Derek Nicholson takes over from Charlie Strong as the new linebackers coach and Jason Taylor was elevated from defensive analyst to edge rusher and defender-ends coach. Miami has recreated the cornerback’s interior defensive line and depth charts. How the two play deep will be a story to watch in August training camp. Nicholson is coming from Louisville to Miami via Cincinnati. The stint with the Bearcats was short-lived. Nicholson followed former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati after the 2022 season, but returned to Miami after Mario Cristobal offered him the LB coaching job. Taylor is the only major assistant on the Miami staff this season after the 2022 All-Star staff fell short of expectations. Nicholson will have a mix of incoming freshmen, returnees and transfers to work with. There will also be several new DL entering the 2023 season. Miami added three DL transfers. Miami Football DL: Can DT Leonard Taylor Reach Another Level? Expectations were high when Miami’s football program signed former five-star Palmetto star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor. In two seasons, Taylor has 45 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed. Taylor was honorable mention All-ACC in 2022. Miami needs him to top that in 2023. Can linebacker Francisco Mauigoa live up to the projections? Miami’s football program added 6’3 and 230 pounds Francisco Mauigoa to improve production and size at LB. Mauigoa had a breakaway season for Washington State in 2022 with 60 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, one interception that went 95 yards for a touchdown, one pass defensed, one fumble recovering, and three forced fumbles. Who starts as cornerback? The Miami football program is set to replace DJ Ivey and Tyrique Stevenson in 2023 who start outside of CBs. Te’Cory Couch returns as the starting CB. Miami added depth and experience through the transfer portal with Davonte Brown, Jaden Davis and Jaidus Richard. Darryl Porter Jr. returns to CB. Those four have to compete to be allowed to start. Miami’s defense was wildly inconsistent last season. Miami finished 66th in total defense allowing for a total of 375.2 yards per game by 2022. The Hurricanes had three games that allowed under 300 total yards in 2022 and five that allowed 400 or more. Miami was 2-1 for under 300 yards and 0-5 for over 400 yards. The Miami defense let the team down way too many times in 2022. Miami was ranked 97th nationally in 2022, allowing 16 plays of 40 yards or more. Guidry will install a more aggressive defense than Miami played in 2022. Allowing fewer big plays will go a long way towards allowing no more than 400 yards in a game by 2023.

