Local news: Sikeston man takes over as Notre Dame tennis coach (6/30/23)
Pershard Owens
The Notre Dame Bulldogs have found a new leader of both the boys’ and girls’ tennis programs.
The school announced on June 22 that Pershard Owens of Sikeston will be the next tennis coach at Notre Dame Regional High School.
Owens comes to Notre Dame with a lot of tennis experience. He played collegiate tennis at Missouri Baptist University and was also an assistant tennis coach at Sikeston High School.
Owens credits watching Serena and Venus Williams for getting him into tennis.
I remember recording their games on VHS, Owens said. When I saw them, I realized that tennis was an opportunity for me. They are definitely the reason I got involved in tennis and hit the ground running after that.
Owens doesn’t take the opportunity to lead both Bulldogs programs that have seen much success lightly.
I’m extremely excited, Owens said. It’s a huge opportunity to build on this program and I look forward to being a part of the great culture that has already been created.
The success of both programs is something that Owens noticed.
There’s a lot of potential there, Owens said. I want to push them to become better than they already are. They are great athletes already, but I think more can come out of it and that’s what I hope to expand on as a new coach.
Owens takes over after Donna Ryan and Linda Ruddy announced they would retire after 10 seasons at the helm of both programs.
It’s super important to me to make sure they feel like they can come out and contribute at any time, Owens said. They bonded with the boys and girls, so I think it’s super important. I just want to make sure I carry on the legacy they created. I’m not here to change the program, I want to add more and take it to even greater heights than it is now.
Owens said that after he got the job, he contacted Ryan and asked her questions about the program.
I just wanted to ask her how she handled things, Owens said. Like I said, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. They run a very well oiled machine and I just want to keep everything consistent as they’ve done. When you play sports, athletes get into a routine and that’s what they’re used to.
The job with the Bulldogs will be Owen’s first job as head coach. After spending some time as an assistant, Owens is looking for an assistant coach who isn’t afraid to challenge his ideas.
Sometimes as an assistant, you want to step back and not say much so as not to step on toes, Owens said. Whichever assistant coach we find, I want to make sure they feel comfortable talking to me. I don’t want anyone to feel like they have to play themselves stupid because of a coach’s ego. I want us to work together collectively so we can make sure the players get the most impact from what they were doing.
