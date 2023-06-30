Germany to play against Romania in women’s tennis table team tournament in European Games Krakw Maopolska 2023 – European Games 2023





Tournament favorites Germany take on Romania in the gold medal match during the final day of the table tennis team tournament in the European Games Krakw Maopolska 2023 at 2.30pm on Saturday at Hutnik Arena in Krakw. At the age of 11, Portugal will play against France for the bronze medal. Germany dominated the first semi-final. “We performed better than yesterday against Sweden. SHAN Xiaona‘s match was a little closer, but it was her first singles match here in Krakw. She would have to play one more singles match before the final,” said the coach Tamara Boros. HAN initially had complete control in its match against Yu Fubut the Portuguese player managed to put pressure in the later stages. “The first two games weren’t too challenging because YU Fu didn’t show a high level of play. However, she improved as the race progressed and I’m glad I was able to secure the win,” she said Han Ying. Three of the four games in the game between SHAN Xiaona And SHAO Jieni were decided by narrow margins. “Jieni performs exceptionally well against me – I have won by a small margin every time. I always have to go on countless rallies against her. From a tactical point of view, I should have concentrated more on placing the ball instead of playing every shot too tight,” said SHAN. Portugal (4) Germany (1) 0-3 Ines MATOS, SHAO Jieni Nina MITTELHAM, SHAN Xiaona 0-3 (5-11, 6-11, 7-11) YU Fu HAN Ying 1-3 (6-11, 4-11, 11-6, 7-11) SHAO Jieni – SHAN Xiaona 1-3 (7-11, 12-10, 13-15, 12-14) Table Tennis – Women’s Team Semifinal – France – Romania – Adina Mihaela Diaconu, Elizabeta Samara ROU Romania defeated France to secure their place in the final of the European Games Krakow Maopolska 2023. After a shaky start in doubles, Romania regained control in singles. “Adina and I didn’t have much chance to practice together, but nevertheless we played a good game. It was close,” said the spokesman Elizabeth SAMARA. “Bernadette SZOCS showed the same level of performance as in the first part of the tournament when she won gold in singles. First against Yuan Jia Nan and then against Prithika Pavade, she led the team to success in the semifinals. “I always had exciting matches against YUAN. In the beginning I was 2-3 behind, but then I managed to win 3-2… However, this is the first time that I have won in two games”, said SZOCS. The game against PAVADE turned out to be a tighter affair than the one against YUAN.”I’ve never played against PAVADE, so I needed some time to get into the rhythm. “Next in line is Germany, the team that defeated them in the final four years ago in Minsk. “I hope we can avenge our defeat from the last final. Both SAMARA and I beat their best players in singles. Eliza overcame HAN Ying and I overcame Nina MITTELHAM here. I hope we can repeat the success again in the team event,” said SZOCS. Romania (2) France (3) 1-3 Adina DIACONU, Elizabeta SAMARA – Prithika Pavade Camille LUTZ 2-3 (9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 4-11, 9-11) Bernadette SZOCS – Yuan Jia Nan 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-9) Elizabeta SAMARA – Camille LUTZ 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-3) Bernadette SZOCS – Prithika Pavade 3-1 (11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7)

