Milwaukee Bucks Announce Roster for NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023





MILWAUKEE (June 30, 2023) The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their roster for NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas. Led by MarJon Beauchamp, AJ Green and Lindell Wigginton, all of whom played with the Bucks last season, Milwaukee will tip the five games of the Summer League against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, July 7 at 4 p.m. CT. The Bucks Summer League roster also includes Andre Jackson Jr., the 36th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and Chris Livingston, the 58th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The full selection is below. Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin will coach the Milwaukee Summer League team. Bucks NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 Roster # Player POS HT WT DOB College / Country 42 Vincent Baker Jr. F 6-9 190 5/26/99 Milwaukee/US 35 Parisian bass G 6-7 187 8/29/95 Detroit Mercy/USA 0 Mar Jon Beauchamp F 6-7 202 10/12/00 USA 17 Hugo Besson G 6-3 196 4/26/01 France 30 Tyler Bey F 6-7 215 06/10/98 Colorado/US 29 Tyler Cook F 6-8 255 9/23/97 Iowa/US 19 Aliou Diarra F 6-9 192 12-31-01 Mali 98 Thank you Val C 7-6 250 10-12-95 UCF/Senegal 36 Jazian Gortman G 6-2 170 14-04-03 USA 20 AJ Green G 6-5 207 9/27/99 Northern Iowa/USA 00 Alan Griffin G 6-5 190 14/04/00 Syracuse/US 44 Andre Jackson Jr. G 6-6 200 13-11-01 Conn/US 15 Chris Livingston F 6-6 220 15-10-03 Kentucky/USA 27 Nick Mannion G 6-3 190 14/03/01 Arizona/Italy, USA 41 Iverson Molinar G 6-3 190 12/03/99 Mississippi St./Panama, USA 18 –Omari Moore G 6-6 195 9/18/01 San Jose St./USA 25 Jabari Parker F 6-8 245 15/03/95 Duke/US 37 Anthony Tarke F 6-6 220 5/27/97 Coppin St./US 26 Drew Timme F 6-10 235 09/09/00 Gonzaga/US 28 Lindell Wigginton G 6-1 189 3/28/98 Iowa St./Canada Head Coach Bucks Summer League: Adrian Griffin (Seton Hall) Bucks Summer League assistant coaches: Terry Stotts (Oklahoma), Joe Prunty (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo), Patrick Mutombo (MSU Denver), DJ Bakker (Trinity), Vin Baker (Hartford), Josh Oppenheimer (Rhode Island), Sidney Dobner (Regina) Bucks Summer League guest coaches: Sergio Cristovao (Petro de Luanda Angola), Georgios Vovoras (Panathinaikos Greece) Bucks NBA 2K24 Summer League Schedule Date Opponent Tipoff (CT) TV Arena Friday July 7 against Denver 16.00 hours ESPNU Thomas & Mack Center Saturday July 8 at Phoenix 8 p.m NBA TV Cox Pavilion Tuesday, July 11 against Brooklyn 5 p.m ESPNU Cox Pavilion Thursday, July 13 against Miami 4:30 in the afternoon NBA TV Cox Pavilion July 15 or 16 To be determined To be determined To be determined To be determined

