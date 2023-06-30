Go and show them what a mama can do!





CAROLINE WOZNIACKI (AP) Former world No. 1 and grand slam champion, Caroline Wozniackiannounced her return to professional tennis after retirement in January 2020. Wozniacki is with the aim of making her comeback at the Canada Masters in Montrealwith her sights set on a successful return to the US Open, having reached the final twice before. With the 2024 Olympics fast approaching, Wozniacki also hopes to seize the opportunity to represent her country one more time, with the tennis media of the world warmly welcoming Wozniacki and noting that the Paris Games play an important role in her plans. In an interview with Fashion, Wozniacki shared her intentions and provided insight into what her return to court might entail. I’ll start playing in Montreal to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all go to New York. Then I have a few months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll go from there. The Olympic Games in Paris are certainly also a goal. Wozniacki’s return is important for women’s tennis right now, as the current tour has a shortage of high-profile names compared to the previous decade. Fans on Twitter enthusiastically expressed their excitement at Wozniacki’s return to the WTA and expressed their belief in Wozniacki to reclaim her position at the top of the tennis world. 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli expressed her support and reached out in the comments to make sure Wozniacki understands how proud many mothers are of her return. fellow Dane, Holger runecurrently ranked as the sixth men’s player in the world, took to Twitter to give Wozniacki a warm welcome on her return. Many fans are eagerly awaiting the possibility of Wozniacki and Rune playing mixed doubles together, and Rune only fueled these rumors by retweeting a post asking who wanted to see the pair sharing the same court in the future. The US Open announced via Twitter its intention to award a wild card to former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, allowing her to compete at Flushing Meadows in August. This is her first return to Flushing Meadows since 2019. Wozniacki originally retired due to her battle with rheumatoid arthritis, a debilitating inflammatory disease that severely affected her daily life. The disease had a profound effect on her daily activities and the constant documentation of her experiences with food and water, along with the negative side effects of the disease, became overwhelming. As a result, she made the decision to retire, which she announced shortly before the 2020 Australian Open. In women’s sports, countless female athletes have retired to start families, and tennis is no exception to this trend. Wozniacki wants to join a growing list of women including Serena WilliamsVictoria Azarenka and Kim Clijsters, who have shown that it is indeed possible for a woman to raise a family and make a successful comeback to the professional tour. The WTA and tennis fans everywhere are eagerly awaiting Wozniacki’s return and hope to see her return to great form where she believes it can be a return to Grand Slam glory.

