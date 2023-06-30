During this free workshop your children can make their own bean bag throwing game





The products and services listed below have been selected independently of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission for the purchase of products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website. We’re reaching the point in the summer when the excitement starts to wane and the list of keep-busy activities gets shorter and shorter. Here’s a quick and easy one to add to the dwindling list: free DIY workshops just for kids at Home Depot and this month is a double whammy! To celebrate the 4th of July, children participating in a workshop on the 1st of July get to make a bean bag toss game decorated with exploding fireworks. (That’s cornhole, or maybe bags, to some of our readers.) Adobe In other words, kids will literally make their own fun: put together a cornhole setup and take it home to play. And just in time for holiday gatherings with friends and family. The workshop is free, but parents must register their children in advance. Go to the Home Depot website to find a shop near you that is hosting a workshop, and get the youngsters signed up. MORE: 14 things on sale this week that are worth the money If that day doesn’t work for your family, stay put. Home Depot holds these free workshops every first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. The project changes every time, also June’s creation was a mini putting green; August workshop shoppers can look forward to building a treasure chest. And if your little ones want even more crafting, Home Depots online has more ideas. DIY store There is a whole section of the site dedicated to beginner level crafts that kids can do at home. Check this out DIY interactive sensory board, fire chief’s car or a cute one mini table tennis game. Each project description comes with a supplies list, as well as video and written instructions. Keep an eye out though, as some crafts may require adult help. Need more time fillers? The same section features videos of virtual field trips to Bonnie Plants that are combined with more how-tos and project ideas. Summer boredom: conquered! This story originally appeared on Don’t waste your money. Checking out Don’t waste your money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.

