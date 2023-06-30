Crews, Skenes, White earn Baseball America First-Team All-America Honors – LSU





BATON ROUGE, LA LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White have been named 2023 First-Team All-Americans by Baseball America magazine. Crews, a junior from Longwood, Florida, hit .426 (110-for-258) for the 2023 National Champions with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs. Crews, the winner of the 2023 Golden Spikes Award and the SEC Player of the Year, finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in hits (110), and No. 3 in batting average (.426). He finished the year with a 75-game starting streak, including all 71 games of the season and the last four games of the 2022 season. Crews is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary work in the Baton Rouge area with families affected by autism. The 2023 Dick Howser Award winner and SEC Pitcher of the Year, Skenes compiled a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33), and WHIP (0.75). Skenes ranked No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28). He pledged $10 for every strikeout he took this season to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides college scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or become disabled. A sophomore from St. Pete Beach, Florida, White hit .374 (102-for-273) with 24 doubles, 24 home runs, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198), and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59). White pledged to donate a portion of his NIL earnings to Empower 225, an organization in Baton Rouge that aimed to empower youth to escape the cycle of violence and poverty by providing them with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparation, accommodation and mentorship. Baseball America 2023 All-America Teams

FIRST TEAM

C. Kyle Teel, Virginia

1B Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic Ocean

2B JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia

3B Tommy White, LSU

SS Matt Shaw, Maryland

FROM Dylan Crews, LSU

FROM Wyatt Langford, Florida

FROM Alberto Rios, Stanford

DH Jac Caglianon, Florida

SP Tanner Hall, South Miss

SP Josh Hartle, Wake Forest

SP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

SP Paul Skenes, LSU

UT Caden Grice, Clemson SECOND TEAM

C. Luke Shliger, Maryland

1B Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

2B Max Anderson, Nebraska

3B Nick Lorusso, Maryland

SS Jacob Wilson, Grand Canyon

FROM Charlie Condon, Georgia

FROM Cam Fisher, Charlotte

FROM Ethan Petry, South Carolina

D. H. Brock Wilken, Wake Forest

S.P. Lucas Gordon, Texas

SP Quinn Mathews, Stanford

SP Trey Yesavage, East Carolina

SP Niko Zeglin, Long Beach State

R. P. Simon Miller, Texas-San Antonio

RP Tyson Neighbors, Kansas State

UT Payton Tolle, Wichita State THIRD TEAM

C Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B Brock Vradenburg, State of Michigan

2B Travis Bazazana, Oregon State

3B Tommy Troy, Stanford

SS Josh Rivera, Florida

FROM Dylan Campbell, Texas

FROM Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts

VAN Lawson Harrill, Campbell

D.H. Brayden Taylor, TCU

SP Cade Kuhler, Campbell

SP Andrew Lindsey, Tennessee

SP Hagen Smith, Arkansas

SP Sean Sullivan, Wake Forest

R. P. Seth Keener, Wake Forest

RP Fran Oschell III, Duke

UT TJ Fondain, State of San Diego

