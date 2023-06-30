Sports
Crews, Skenes, White earn Baseball America First-Team All-America Honors – LSU
BATON ROUGE, LA LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White have been named 2023 First-Team All-Americans by Baseball America magazine.
Crews, a junior from Longwood, Florida, hit .426 (110-for-258) for the 2023 National Champions with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs.
Crews, the winner of the 2023 Golden Spikes Award and the SEC Player of the Year, finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in hits (110), and No. 3 in batting average (.426). He finished the year with a 75-game starting streak, including all 71 games of the season and the last four games of the 2022 season.
Crews is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary work in the Baton Rouge area with families affected by autism.
The 2023 Dick Howser Award winner and SEC Pitcher of the Year, Skenes compiled a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33), and WHIP (0.75). Skenes ranked No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28).
He pledged $10 for every strikeout he took this season to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides college scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or become disabled.
A sophomore from St. Pete Beach, Florida, White hit .374 (102-for-273) with 24 doubles, 24 home runs, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198), and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59).
White pledged to donate a portion of his NIL earnings to Empower 225, an organization in Baton Rouge that aimed to empower youth to escape the cycle of violence and poverty by providing them with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparation, accommodation and mentorship.
Baseball America 2023 All-America Teams
FIRST TEAM
C. Kyle Teel, Virginia
1B Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic Ocean
2B JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia
3B Tommy White, LSU
SS Matt Shaw, Maryland
FROM Dylan Crews, LSU
FROM Wyatt Langford, Florida
FROM Alberto Rios, Stanford
DH Jac Caglianon, Florida
SP Tanner Hall, South Miss
SP Josh Hartle, Wake Forest
SP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest
SP Paul Skenes, LSU
UT Caden Grice, Clemson
SECOND TEAM
C. Luke Shliger, Maryland
1B Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest
2B Max Anderson, Nebraska
3B Nick Lorusso, Maryland
SS Jacob Wilson, Grand Canyon
FROM Charlie Condon, Georgia
FROM Cam Fisher, Charlotte
FROM Ethan Petry, South Carolina
D. H. Brock Wilken, Wake Forest
S.P. Lucas Gordon, Texas
SP Quinn Mathews, Stanford
SP Trey Yesavage, East Carolina
SP Niko Zeglin, Long Beach State
R. P. Simon Miller, Texas-San Antonio
RP Tyson Neighbors, Kansas State
UT Payton Tolle, Wichita State
THIRD TEAM
C Cole Messina, South Carolina
1B Brock Vradenburg, State of Michigan
2B Travis Bazazana, Oregon State
3B Tommy Troy, Stanford
SS Josh Rivera, Florida
FROM Dylan Campbell, Texas
FROM Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts
VAN Lawson Harrill, Campbell
D.H. Brayden Taylor, TCU
SP Cade Kuhler, Campbell
SP Andrew Lindsey, Tennessee
SP Hagen Smith, Arkansas
SP Sean Sullivan, Wake Forest
R. P. Seth Keener, Wake Forest
RP Fran Oschell III, Duke
UT TJ Fondain, State of San Diego
|
Sources
2/ https://lsusports.net/news/2023/06/30/crews-skenes-white-earn-baseball-america-first-team-all-america-honors/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Crews, Skenes, White earn Baseball America First-Team All-America Honors – LSU
- 6 best-selling men’s watches that offer style and affordability – Billboard
- » Adirondack Bluegrass Festival, Syracuse Mets and NYC Fireworks – Go in One, Two, Three
- North Texas school prepares students for coding and tech jobs – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
- Xi Jinping’s consumer-driven growth craze will suffer a ‘silent death’, think tank says as China’s growth stutters
- Investors in social media firm Donald Trumps Truth hit with insider trading charges
- The United States is actively considering donating cluster munitions to Ukraine
- Slide right into Tinder’s 7-story West Hollywood headquarters
- During this free workshop your children can make their own bean bag throwing game
- Mango, Ralph Lauren, and More – SheKnows
- Which AI chatbot is better at coding?
- Lessons learned from pig hearts genetically modified for the first time in human patients