Ashes cricket: Australia extend lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends day three at Lords

Australian Usman Khawaja (right) celebrates with batting partner Marnus Labuschagne after scoring 50 runs. Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia dug out a hefty lead of 221 runs against England before drizzle prematurely ended day three of the second Ashes test at Lords on Friday.

Usman Khawaja led Australia’s tenacious fight in bowler-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 58 off 123 balls.

His 60 or so partnerships with fellow opener David Warner and then Marnus Labuschagne kept Australia at the top. Khawaja had Steve Smith beside him on 6 when stumps was called at 130-2 in their second innings, and 25 overs went unused that day.

The Australians, already leading 1-0 in the series, would aim for a lead of around 450 and a chance to bowl to England before tea on day four.

However, they are aware that they are trying to win without Nathan Lyon, their front-line spinner who was injured after hurting his right calf running for the ball after tea on Thursday. He came to Lords on crutches and had a significant strain, Cricket Australia said.

England squandered the gain it made on Thursday. The batsmen dropped to 325 all-out to take a 91-run lead in the first innings against Australia, after which the bowlers failed to make the breakthrough the Australians could before in the same circumstances.

Cool overcast conditions that became more dreary after midday provided swing and bounce for all bowlers who could find the right lengths. The Australians consistently did that and the English did not.

The Australians picked up where they left off on Thursday, bowling short and hostile to defensive pitches. They sent England off before the new ball became available.

England resumed at 278–4 in reply to Australia’s 416, and captain Ben Stokes’ wicket on a poor second ball of the day by Mitchell Starc began a six-wicket defeat for 47 runs in less than 90 minutes.

Starc ran up the ramp and got a lead over Stokes which was well collected by Cameron Green at third slip. Stokes did not add to his 17 overnight.

Harry Brook resumed at 45 and took a hit on the helmet from Pat Cummins. He proved he passed the concussion test on the next ball with a single to raise his eighth 50 in his ninth test.

But 50 from 68 balls was all Brook managed. With baseball, he hit another short ball straight to Cummins in cover to give Starc his 313th wicket, tied with Mitchell Johnson for fifth on the Australian all-time list. After a poor start from Starc, his three wickets led Australia.

After the drink, the last wickets fell in a pile. Jonny Bairstow chipped Josh Hazlewood to Cummins halfway for 16, and Travis Head, the spin alternative for Lyon, got his eighth and ninth career test wickets.

Khawaja and Warner showed how badly England batted in the morning by enduring 24 overs as they crept together to 63 runs.

Lords fell silent as the couple adjusted superbly.

England thought they previously had a Warner leg for 5 from James Anderson but didn’t and burned a review.

England bowled well without tempting many edges. The only notch Khawaja got was flying through a gap between the second and fourth slips to the border. He hit 10 boundaries, flicking and dabbing and became the leading run scorer in the series.

Newcomer Josh Tongue knocked out both openers of his first three Ashes wickets in the first innings, and he could have had them both again.

Khawaja was on 19 when he hit Tongue through midwicket and passed the ball between Anderson’s fingers.

But the bowler got hold of Warner again when he squeezed his front pad. Warner made 25 from 76 balls.

Labuschagne was also dealt on 3 to Tongue, who hit his back pad, but the batter’s assessment showed the ball missed the stump.

Labuschagne fell softly on 30 to Anderson by sending the widest ball he faced straight to Brook on a back point.

The game lasted another half hour.