Medvedev Recalls Junior Kyrgios-Zverev Wimbledon Clash | ATP tour

Daniil Medvedev’s earliest memories of playing grass tennis include a number of all-too-familiar faces.

“My first time on grass was when I played junior Wimbledon [in 2013]Medvedev told ATPTour.com last week. “There was a tournament in Roehampton beforehand, where they also play qualifiers for Wimbledon. I actually lost to Nick Kyrgios [in the second round]and he won the tournament against Sascha [Alexander] Zverev in the final.

“They were really great at their age. I was nowhere close because they were very young when they went on the professional Tour, entered the Top 100 and started playing the best in the world. I remember when they played the final. I think I even saw it, and it was like watching two legends, two junior legends play.

You May Also Like: We Don’t Mind Getting A Little Dirty: Kyrgios On The Aussie Love For Grass

Medvedev may have taken a little longer to join Kyrgios and Zverev in the ATP Tour elite, but he now owns more tour-level trophies than both of his former junior rivals. The 20th and most recent of his titles, beating 19-time champion Zverev, came in May at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. It was Medvedev’s first ATP Tour crown on clay, heralded by many as a breakthrough for a player who has never shied away from his strong preference for hard courts.

Now holding tour-level titles on hard (18 of his 20 triumphs have been achieved), grass (Mallorca, 2021) and clay (this year’s Rome win), the world number 3 is one step closer to being considered of himself as an all-court player?

“I still believe in myself the most on hard courts, because that’s still where my biggest titles are,” said Medvedev. “One Grand Slam, [five] Masters 1000s. I was never able to get close on other surfaces, [but] I know I can finally play well, even on clay. Winning a Masters 1000 [in Rome] was incredible. There are some great clay court players who have never won a Masters so it’s just unreal.

“I know I can play well on grass. There’s just something that I’m much more confident in on hard courts. But when I play, no matter what the surface, I always try to win. I always try to be the best, even though sometimes that doesn’t work out and that’s what I try every year on clay and grass, even though I prefer hard courts.”

Medvedev arrives at Wimbledon with an 8-4 record on the grass court. The 27-year-old enjoyed his best run at SW19 on his most recent outing reaching the fourth round in 2021. For someone used to competing for the biggest prizes in the game, that’s something he’s eager to improve on.

“At the moment Wimbledon is the Grand Slam where I have my worst result. [reaching the] fourth round,” said Medvedev. “Roland Garros is in the quarterfinals. So I definitely want to change it. I feel like I can play well [at Wimbledon]but as always, there are many tough opponents who will not let you do this.

“I want to show my best side there. [It is] incredible to be there every time you come. You step onto the court and you know that even when you get into the players’ lobby, you immediately see grass everywhere, perfectly cut. You just feel, ‘Well, here I am at Wimbledon and it’s a great feeling’, and I’ll be happy to experience it this year.”

Medvedev isn’t the only big name looking to make his first deep run at the All England Club. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz reached the fourth round in 2022 and last week won an ATP 500 trophy at The Queen’s Club in his third tour-level event on grass. Promising signs for the Spaniard on a surface that Medvedev says presents a complex challenge.

“I feel like grass is a really interesting surface because I often look at someone playing and in my mind I’ll say, ‘This guy can normally play well on grass. Big serve, big forehand or something, he knows how to slice,” said Medvedev. And for whatever reason, he doesn’t like it and he [doesn’t do well on grass].

“Then someone else comes [like Alcaraz], where you say in your mind that although his game isn’t really suited to grass – maybe he doesn’t go to the net that much and things like that – and then he plays so well on grass, and he says himself that it’s his best and favorite surface. That’s where it’s surprising.

Daniel Medvedev” />



Alcaraz and Medvedev’s first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting took place at Wimbledon in 2021. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images.

It was Medvedev who ended Alcaraz’s first campaign on grass when he beat the then 18-year-old Spaniard in the second round at Wimbledon two years ago, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Alcaraz has since won 11 tour-level titles, including a first major at the 2022 US Open, and has risen to become the youngest No. 1 in the history of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

“In my opinion, the way Carlos plays on every surface, he might be able to win five Wimbledons, but you never know,” said Medvedev. “It’s a difficult surface to play on. When we played [in 2021], he was not the same player, so I managed to get the best out of this match. Last year I think he improved [on grass] already played against this four-setter [Jannik] Sinner [in the fourth round]. I remember it was a great match.

“So I think his potential is very big on any surface, but grass is a difficult surface for many players. Let’s see how he tackles this task.”