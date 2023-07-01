LA Galaxy II Postgame Notes: LA Galaxy II: 1, Colorado Rapids 2:5 – Sunday, June 25, 2023





DENVER, Colorado (Sunday, June 25, 2023) Playing their eighth game on the road during the 2023 campaign, LAGalaxyII fell 5-1 to Colorado Rapids 2 at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium on Sunday night. LAGalaxyAcademy

Eight players with ties to the LAGalaxyAcademy started the game against Colorado: Matteo Carbone, Ascel Essengue, Marcus Ferkranus, Adrin Gonzlez, Adam Saldaa, Jonathan Prez, Juan Caldern and Alex Alcal. In addition, two playersLAGalaxyAcademy products appeared off the bench in the loss against Rapids 2: Carson Klein and Diego Lpez. Goal games

LA Juan Caldern, 11th minute:A clearance just outside the 18-yard box fell to Juan Caldern, whose half-volley effort was fired into the bottom, far corner of the goal. COL Calvin Harris (Robinson Aguirre), 19th minute: Calvin Harris’ low shot from the left side of the box was fired in just inside the far post. COL Calvin Harris (Michael Edwards), 24th minute: A long ball over the Galaxy II defense fell to Calvin Harris, who dribbled toward goal before firing his shot into the back of the net from just outside the 18-yard area. COL OliverLarraz (Robinson Aguirre), 71st minute: OliverLarraz’s shot from about 25 yards from goal curled into the top corner of the goal. COL Marlon Vargas, 83rd minute: Novak Miovi initially saved from a shot from distance, but the rebound was tapped in from close range by Marlon Vargas. COL Robinson Aguirre (Marlon Vargas), 88th minute: Robinson Aguirres’ shot from the edge of the penalty area was completed from close range. LAGalaxyAcademy midfielder Juan Caldern scored his second goal in his 12th appearance (5th start) of the 2023 season.

Adam Saldaa completed 96 of 98 passes (98% passing accuracy), winning four possessions and recording three interceptions and three chances created.

Gino Vivi, on loan from the LA Galaxy, made his LA Galaxy II and MLS NEXT Pro debut, recording 79 minutes in the game against Colorado.

In his third appearance with GII, Novak Miovi recorded six saves against Rapids 2.

Jonathan Prez made his first appearance forBothdates from May 7.

Marcus Ferkranus made his first start for LA Galaxy II on April 30.

In eight games played on the road during the 2023 campaign, LAGalaxy II had a record of 1-6-1 (12 GF, 24 GA).

In two games played against Colorado Rapids 2 during the 2023 campaign, LAGalaxy II had a 0-2-0 record. Video Highlights

To watch highlights from the MLS NEXT Pro regular season game between LA Galaxy II and Colorado Rapids 2click here.

*

Next game

*Then LAGalaxy II will travel to Earthquakes 2 in PayPal Park on Thursday, June 29. The June 29 game kicks off at 7:00 PM PT and will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season

LAGalaxyII (2-9-3, 11 points) at Colorado Rapids 2 (10-1-3, 35 points)

Sunday, June 25, 2023 University of Denver Soccer Stadium (Denver, Colo.) Goals per half 1 2 F

LAGalaxyII 1 0 1

Colorado Rapids 2 2 3 5 Scoring summary:

LA: Kaldern, 11

COL: Harris (Aguirre), 19

COL: Harris (Edwards), 24

COL: Larraz (Aguirre), 71

COL: Vargas, 83

COL: Aguirre (Vargas), 88

Misconduct summary:

LA: Essengue (bail), 43

LA: Essengue (second bail, ejection), 77 setups:

LA: GK Novak Miovi; D Adrin Gonzlez, D Marcus Ferkranus, D Ascel Essengue, D Matteo Carbone (Carson Klein, 68), M Juan Caldern (68), M Adam Saldaa, M Alex Alcal (Diego Lopez, 69), M Jonathan Prez, M Gino Vivi (Sergio Villalpando, 79), F. Aaron Bibout (Axel Picazo, 56) Replacements Not Used: GK Simon Jillson; M Luis Medina, M Diego Rodriguez, F Justin Knighton TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Aaron Bibout, 3); SHOT ON GOAL: 4 (4 players tied, 1); ERRORS: 5 (Ascel Essengue, 2); OFFSIDE: 1; CORNERS: 0; SAVES: 6 COL: GK Abraham Rodriguez; D Anthony Markanich (Logan Batiste, 85), D Michael Edwards, D Sebastian Anderson; M Marlon Vargas, M Jackson Travis (Connor Miller, 78), M Robinson Aguirre, M Calvin Harris (Dillon Serna, 84), M Yosuke Hanya (Blake Malone, 79); F Oliver Larraz Replacements Not Used: GK Adam Beaudry, D Caique; M Cain Castellon, M Daniel Garcia TOTAL SHOTS: 20; SHOT ON TARGET: 11; ERRORS: 12; OFFSIDE: 3; CORNERS: 7; SAVES: 3 Referee: Jalen Grey

Assistant Referees: Cameron Siler, Eric Wood

Fourth Official: Patricia McCracken

Weather: Clear, 81 degrees All stats in this box score are unofficial

