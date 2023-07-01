Pitch digging to snake charmers: times when the Pak cricket team toured India

By Rishabh Sharma: After a hiatus of nearly seven years, India is ready to host the Pakistan men’s national cricket team for the upcoming ODI Cricket World Cup. While the clouds of uncertainty remains about Pakistan’s participation pending their government’s approval, the stage is set for the blood-curdling clash between India and Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A cricket clash between India and Pakistan is not just limited to the pitch, much more drama takes place from the ground. In fact, it has often been a huge task to bring both sides together and ensure that a cricket series takes place. Bordering on the absurd sometimes. For example, when about 20 snake charmers had to be stationed at Delhi’s Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium to deter Shiv Sainiks from continuing their slippery threat.

A VISIT AFTER 8 YEARS

The two Asian giants have not played a full-fledged bilateral series after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks (although the Pakistan team did visit India in 2012 for a short T20 and ODI series) and their encounters have been limited to ICC events.

Just as the cricket fans in the two countries cherished the news of the October 15 game in Ahmedabadanother possible roadblock has arisen.

A leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a political party led by Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra, has objected to the match. “Those who attacked and killed our soldiers and laid honey traps for our officials… Should we play with such a nation?” asked MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.

While the resistance of a relatively unknown political leader to a cricket match may seem harmless, it is reminiscent of incidents of pitch-digging in the past, incidentally orchestrated by MNS’s ideological parent, the Shiv Sena.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is the nephew of the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the hardline Hindu leader and founder of Shiv Sena, whose party had ruined many India-Pakistan cricket opportunities in the 1990s and 2000s.

DIG OF WANKHEDE PITCH

In 1991, the Pakistan tour of India was canceled after Shiv Sainiks vandalized the Wankhede Stadium pitch. This came two days before Pakistan was scheduled to play a one-day series in India.

Shishir Shinde, the man who led a group of Shiv Sainiks to dig the Wankhede field in 1991, said he was keen to fulfill the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray – the patron of Shiv Sena who firmly supported anti-Pakistani sentiment.

“Balasaheb (Thackeray) had announced on 19 October 1991 that the Sena would not allow the cricket match between India and Pakistan in Mumbai because of Islamabad’s aggressive attitude towards our country. Balasaheb’s determination was contested by Sudhakarrao Naik, then CM of Maharashtra. Naik said the match would be held at the Wankhede despite opposition from the Sena,” Shinde told The Times of India in October 2015.

To fulfill Thackeray’s resolve, Shinde gathered a group of Shiv Sainiks and decided to dig the Wankhede field to stop the match. They were armed with axes and crowbars and a can of motor oil. The Shiv Sainiks dug the field and poured motor oil on the field, making it useless for the game.

The entire 1991 tour had to be cancelled.

Two subsequent tours of Pakistan were also cancelled, in 1993 and 1994. The Pakistan team visited India to participate in the 1996 World Cup and the Independence Cup the following year.

In 1998, when the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena coalition was in power in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena threatened to cancel an India-Pakistan Test match to be played in Mumbai in January 1999.

Even as the BJP opposed its coalition partner’s demands, then-Chief Minister Manohar Joshi of Shiv Sena canceled the contest at the urging of his party leader Balasaheb Thackeray.

THE KOTLA KARNAMA OF 1999

In the 1990s and early 2000s, the leaders of India and Pakistan turned to cricket as a diplomatic tool to appease ties.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of the strongest proponents of cricket diplomacy, met with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in September 1998 in New York. Both agreed to a two-match test series in January and February 1999, with India hosting. .

The two teams would meet for a test after a 10-year hiatus. Cricket fans were excited about a match between Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram – India’s best batsman and Pakistan’s best bowler.

But again, the Shiv Sainiks played bummer. About 25 Shiv Sainiks stormed New Delhi’s Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium, the site of the first Test, and dug up the pitch.

The Kotla field excavated by the Shiv Sena members in 1999. (Photo: Reuters)

After the incident, the Shiv Sena stated that they would “do anything” to prevent the Pakistani cricketers from playing in India.

“Games are played between friends and not enemies,” said Jaya Bhagwan Goel, the head of the party’s Delhi unit, according to an AFP report. “How can you play with a country that is out to destroy you?”

The first test had to be moved to Chennai, where the crowd welcomed both teams with great enthusiasm. Pakistan then won a thrilling test match and the crowd in Chennai gave them a standing ovation — a memory etched in the minds of cricket fans.

The second test match of the series took place in Delhi and the BCCI, the top cricket organization in India, took every precaution.

Shiv Sainiks had threatened that they would release venomous snakes into the outfield during the game. The BCCI had to hire a group of 20 snake charmers and station them in the stadium. In the end, the match went smoothly.

THE NARENDRA MODI STADIUM MATCH

With all that history, India and Pakistan will face off again on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. People rush to book tickets and the hotel rates in Ahmedabad skyrocket.

With the future of the bilateral series between India and Pakistan hanging in limbo, these rare match-ups in ICC events are becoming a huge draw, attracting millions of viewers.

Everyone hopes that the love of the gentlemen’s game will prevail and that we will witness great sportsmanship on the field and greater camaraderie off it.

