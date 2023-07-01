2023 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions, dates: Proven tennis expert fades Daniil Medvedev in best bets





The third grand slam of the 2023 tennis season starts on Monday, July 3 and runs through July 16. The 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Tournament has a packed field of top players, with all eyes on the All England Club in London. Novak Djokovic is aiming for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, and he is also aiming for a third consecutive grand slam title in the overall standings. He will be challenged by players like No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz and a field looking to dethrone one of the greatest players of all time. Djokovic will enter the 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Tournament as a -150 betting favorite (risk $150 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook’s final 2023 Wimbledon odds. Alcaraz is next at +350, with Daniil Medvedev listed at +1600. Other Wimbledon favorites are Jannik Sinner (+1600), Alexander Zverev (+2500) and Nick Kyrgios (+2500). Before making 2023 Wimbledon picks for the men’s champion, you have to see who supports proven SportsLine tennis handicap Jose Onorato. Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at Florida’s IMG Academy and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world’s top doubles players. Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing tennis bets. He studies the current form, a player’s tendencies on a given surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato move to 96-67-7 in 2022 – an increase of 60.42 units. Now Onorato has scrutinized the final odds at Wimbledon 2023 and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He shares all his picks and analysis on SportsLine. Top 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Predictions Onerato sees value in a few different places, but one player he’s fading is Medvedev. The number 3 seed has struggled on grass in recent days, suffering two losses in his last four games on the ground. Overall, Medvedev’s play on grass does not inspire the confidence needed to bet on him at his current pre-tournament price. Medvedev has never progressed past the fourth round at Wimbledon, and Onerato encourages handicappers to “approach his campaign with caution when evaluating the top contenders for the tournament.” Grass concerns aside, Medvedev also had an early and surprise exit from the French Open, and was upset by lower-ranked players at both the Terra Wortmann Open and Libema Open in the month of June. See who else you can support and fade here. How to make Wimbledon men’s picks for 2023 Onorato has a full preview with several must-see picks, including a play on a huge long shot that goes above 30-1. You can only see his Wimbledon 2023 picks and analysis on SportsLine. Who will win Wimbledon 2023, and which huge long shots can take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato’s Wimbledon 2023 betting odds, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future winsAnd invent. 2023 Wimbledon Odds for Men, Field, Top Contenders See the full Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Picks, Predictions and Best Bets here.

Novak Djokovic -150

Carlos Alcaraz 7-2

Jannik Sinner 16-1

Daniel Medvedev 16-1

Alexander Zverev 25-1

Nick Kyrgios 25-1

Sebastian Korda 28-1

Taylor Fritz 30-1

Holger Rune 35-1

Casper Ruud 40-1

Hubert Hurkacz 45-1

Andrey Rublev 50-1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 50-1

Matteo Berrettini 50-1

Alex DeMinaur 50-1

Andy Murray 50-1

Felix Auger-Aliassime 50-1

Cam Norrie 60-1

Frances Tiafoe 75-1

Alexander Bublik 80-1

Grigor Dimitrov 100-1

John Isner 100-1

Tommy Paul 100-1

Denis Shapovalov 100-1

Borna Coric 125-1

Stan Wawrinka 125-1

Diego Schwartzmann 150-1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/tennis/news/2023-wimbledon-odds-picks-predictions-dates-proven-tennis-expert-fades-daniil-medvedev-in-best-bets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos