The future of the Minnesota Whitecaps is unclear as the new women’s professional hockey league is formed

A new women’s professional hockey league was born Friday, when investors affiliated with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) purchased the assets of a rival league. But it was unclear whether Minnesota will be part of it.

Leaders of the new league, which has not yet been named, have announced that it will start in January. Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and his wife Kimbra will fund it, and tennis icon Billie Jean King is one of the board members. The Walters purchased the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF), whose seven teams included the Minnesota Whitecaps.

Friday’s announcement did not say how many teams will be in the new league or where they will be located. Sports agent Brant Feldman, who represents several PWHPA players, confirmed there will be six teams, three in the US and three in Canada, with expansion expected in the future.

Whitecaps founder Jack Brodt told the Star Tribune that he “couldn’t imagine there wouldn’t be a team in Minnesota,” given the state’s strong fanbase for women’s hockey. But it’s possible that the East Coast teams could be clustered to control travel costs, which could leave Minnesota out of the prime US markets.

The Whitecaps, whose history dates back to 2004, joined the PHF, formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League, in 2018 and won the national championship in 2019. Last spring, they reached the Finals for the third time in four seasons.

In recent years, professional women’s hockey has been divided into two factions. Most members of the U.S. and Canadian national teams play with the PWHPA, founded in 2019. The NWHL started in 2015, changed its name to PHF in 2021, and has increased its salaries and sponsorships in recent years, increasing the teams’ salary cap increased to $1.5 million for 2023-24.

According to the announcement, the new league has spent months negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with the PWHPA. Contracts of non-unionized PHF players have been declared void.

The creation of one new league was hailed as a milestone for the women’s professional game by representatives of both the PWHPA and PHF.

“This effort is the most significant development in our game since women’s ice hockey became an Olympic sport 25 years ago,” PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey said in a press release. “Players, fans, pioneers of the past and future generations deserve to see the best athletes come together to take professional women’s hockey to the next level than ever before.”

In the press release, Jayna Hefford, head of the PWHPA, called the agreement “unlike anything we’ve seen in women’s hockey”, while King said it is “an extraordinary opportunity to advance women’s sport”.

The Whitecaps were sold to California-based NLTT Hockey Ventures, LLC in 2021. They played their home games at the Richfield Ice Arena last season. The PWHPA also has a presence in Minnesota, as one of six training hubs for its players.

The PWHPA and PHF contain many players with ties to Minnesota. The PWHPA is made up of Olympic veterans and former Gophers like Lee Stecklein (Roseville), Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth) and Amanda Kessel, plus former Minnesota Duluth goalie Maddie Rooney (Andover). The Whitecaps roster is full of Minnesota natives like Jonna Albers (Elk River), Liz Schepers (Mound) and Patti Marshall (Thief River Falls).

Brodt said he has mixed feelings about the move to one league. Between the PWHPA and the PHF, there are currently 11 professional women’s teams. While Brodt thinks consolidation will be good for the game in many ways, he said a new league with fewer teams will shed many talented players.

“There’s no point in having two separate leagues. On the other hand, if you go from 11 teams down to six, it’s likely to affect between 80 and 120 players who want to.” keep playing.

“It may be good for the top people, but for some very, very good players it will probably mean the end of their careers.”

The end of the PHF would void the most lucrative contracts in that league’s history. During the free-agency period that began in April, several players signed contracts that could pay six figures a year.

The Whitecaps roster includes Schepers, whose two-year deal includes a total base salary of $150,000 and bonuses worth $74,500, and former Gophers goaltender Amanda Leveille, who signed a one-year deal worth $62,500.

The new league is backed by deep pockets and big names. Walter is the controlling owner of the WNBA’s Dodgers and Los Angeles Sparks. He also has ownership interests in the Los Angeles Lakers and Chelsea Football Club of the Football Premier League.