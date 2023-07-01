Spinners on Shane Warne: bowlers explain why he was a cricket genius | Shane Warne

SHane Warne’s genius as a bowler and his role in reviving the dying art of leg spin bowling were dissected endlessly throughout his career and life. But what did other spinners think of the man who revolutionized their craft and gave it a new purpose? In extracts from the new anthology Warn in Wisdenspin bowlers of all types and from different eras discuss the qualities that made Warne great.

Robin Hobbs, Essex and England

So how do is he doing it? Warne has a very economical run-up and a classic side-on delivery: bad balls are a rarity. Very economical, it can and will bowl for hours. His new captain Mark Taylor has said it is very difficult to take the ball away from him. He never seems to tire, going away again and again, often bowling around the wicket in the rough outside leg stump. Some call this negative bowling: I disagree, as so few contemporary batsmen have the technique to handle this form of attack. For many, the only shot they have to offer is the infernal sweep, which is very dangerous against the spinning ball. Wisden Cricket Monthly, January 1995

Ashley Mallett, Australia

Warne keeps his method off to a simple start, eyes focused, wrist tense and a huge surge of power through the crease. Until he came along, many feared that wrist twisting was a lost art, much like the dinosaurs, who disappeared years ago when planet Earth failed to dodge a cosmic bumper.

Then came Warne. He bowled the overspin leg break, the flipper and the top spinner; he didn’t have to bowl the wrong one too often. Instead of the googly against the left-hander beating the bat by a reasonable margin, his top spinner took the lead. Smart. Most importantly, he was accurate. During the bleak years for spin, the idea was that finger spinners were more accurate and could be trusted. Look at history and you will see that many of the most accurate bowlers of all time were leg spinners: Grimmett, Wright, O’Reilly, Barnes, Gupte, Benaud, Kumble, Warne.

The wrist spinner can sometimes get away with a short throw because of the work he does on the ball, as he uses a combination of fingers, wrist and arm. The ball bounces high, often pulling the batsman up. The delivery might cost him one run, while an orthodox spinners short normally doesn’t have a steep bounce and gets the full treatment. Widen, 1997

Richie Benaud, Australia

It’s a popular theory that the back-breaking, hip-twisting, knee-twisting golf swing is one of the most awkward moves performed by athletes. Yet Peter Thomson, in his memorable Rusacks Hotel interview with Henry Longhurst in St Andrews, managed to simplify it to three elements: place the clubhead in the correct position behind the ball, remove the clubhead, and then hit the ball on the attacker. swing the clubface back to its original position. Keep it simple was his motto.

Over-the-wrist spinning is kind of like that; you have to keep it simple, as Warne does and has done, on his way to becoming the biggest leg spinner of his kind I’ve ever seen. O’Reilly and Grimmett, the other two great Australian spin bowlers, were different from each other and certainly from Warne.

That they didn’t take as many wickets as Warne, because Australia didn’t play as many Tests in those days; but it is noteworthy that when they had played all three 27 Tests, covering the span of O’Reilly’s Test career, the figures were Grimmett 147, O’Reilly 144 and Warne 124. Grimmett’s late career figures of 216 wickets are the highest ever taken at that point of any bowling career, fast or slow, so Warne is in good company. Australia, 2000-01

Shane Warne bowling for Australia against England in the Ashes in 2007. Photo: Getty Images

Terry Jenner, Australia

Warne is something else. His ability to spin his leg-break exceptional distances while consistently landing the ball in the batsman’s danger zone has changed the entire perception and expectation of wrist spinners.

Warne also gets my compliments for his bravery and longevity, combined with his willingness to work hard in the nets. Two surgeries on his spinning finger, a major one on his bowling shoulder, and one on his left knee are testament to his bravery. That he can compete at all is amazing; the fact that he is still taking quality wickets is even more incredible. Wisden Cricket Monthly, November 2001

Anil Kumble, India

Warne is probably the best spinner I’ve seen. It’s amazing what he can do with a cricket ball and I’ve always enjoyed watching him bowl. When we meet, we share a few thoughts about each other’s bowling. Wisden Asia Cricket, March 2002

Rex Sellers, Australia

The first thing that comes to mind for Warne is his resilience, his adaptability in all facets, in every hemisphere. Then there’s his uncomplicated run-up and delivery pass, and his ability to be a shock or stock bowler, which is a testament to his stamina. And he’s got that spiral pulse; he was born for greatness with that first ball he bowled in the UK for Mike Gatting. Wisden Australia 2004-05

Shane Warne at Old Trafford in 2005. Photo: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

John Gleeson, Australia

The main thing is his control. Guys who’ve been great spinners of the ball, Johnny Martin and David Sincock and Stuart MacGill, their control isn’t in these dudes roaring. The ball can only do three things: it goes straight or spins from the leg or goes from the abyss. It can’t do anything else. It doesn’t disappear or explode. So I think the main thing that sticks with Warne is his control and knowledge of the game. He showed that when he was captain a few times.

I haven’t seen Bill O’Reilly and apparently he was pretty handy, but at least this guy must be the best leggie since the war. Normally people with Warnes control have to specify something, usually the amount or variety of spin. But this guy has all the variety and control, although I think there’s a bit of nonsense being said about the eight different balls he claims he can bowl. Like I said, you’re basically doing three things, so there’s a certain amount of bluff. Wisden Australia 2004-05

Jim Higgs, Australia

I first came into contact with him when he was in St Kilda and Jack Edwards, the president of the club, asked me to have a few sessions with him. It was clear that he would have a huge impact on the game, although not everyone could see it. In the early 1990s, he struggled to get a job at Victoria. I was on the national selection committee at the time and wondered why.

He could do most things with the ball. He later developed a few things like the flipper and using the subtleties of back spin and square spin to create different flight paths. But what stood out was how strong he was. Without it, a spinner will struggle. Shane had that and of course a little bit more. Wisden Australia 2004-05

Bob Holland, Australia

What impresses me the most is his ability to read a batsman. When he pulls his face up after giving birth, as if to say he’s almost made it through, I can see what he’s thinking. He lists a batsman in about three balls. He realizes that this guy isn’t very good with the back foot or doesn’t like using his feet. Then he hops in. The difference between him and others is that he bowls exactly the right pitch at exactly the right place at exactly the right time. Wisden Australia 2004-05

This is an excerpt from a new book Warne in Wisden : an anthologyedited by Richard Whitehead.