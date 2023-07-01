



Well, well, well, if not the consequences of the inevitable passage of time. Just like that, almost half a hundred days to go until the start of the 2023 Ole Miss football season. The speed at which we are moving through this countdown is both encouraging and terrifying, because every time I turn around, it’s time to count down to add. The official count of days remaining stands at 64 this Friday before July 4. That’s just nine weeks away, which is a little over two months, or the emotional length of each Egg Bowl. As we have reached the 60s, we must pay tribute to the decade that brought us flower children and their peace and love utopia TRASH. How dare they not embrace the meat grinder of life on this planet. Since 2023 will likely be the last season Ole Miss plays all six of his fellow SEC West brethren in the same year, it’s only right to offer messages of peace and love as we go our separate ways and meet every other few see year. To do this, I’ll say six nice things about all six of Ole Miss SEC West’s 2023 opponents. It’s kind of like #BamaRespectWeek for everyone, though obviously more respect for Alabama because equal respect isn’t respecting it tide, something we never do. Alabama Tuscaloosa is just off I-20. I saw the Avett Brothers play in Tuscaloosa. One of my college roommates had a house on Lake Tuscaloosa, and it was fun to visit. The football program has fewer gun-related issues than the men’s basketball program. The agreement between the football and men’s basketball programs in both failing to make the final four was touching. The football program introduced so many fans to Dodge during the conference Chargers. Arkansas Fayetteville is only about an hour from I-40 instead of the seven hours it appears to be. The trees in the Ozarks changing color in the fall is a spectacular sight. i didn’t look Ozarkbut I’ve heard it’s pretty good. The last time I went to Fayetteville, Arkansas blew out Ole Miss in the third quarter, and we had to leave early. Got home at least an hour and a half earlier than we thought. TIME IS THE BEST GIFT. I’ve never been to a game at the Bud Walton Arena, but I walked in and it seemed like a good environment. This is still one of the most physically dominant runs I’ve ever seen (shout out to the offensive line for destroying people). Maroon Now home to a Buc-ees! They’ve waited to hire a man who got into a sexual assault victim’s DMs to pester her with comments about his despicable bosses after their first (and only other choice) turned them down. The last time I went to Auburn, Ole Miss was blown out in the third quarter (a common theme of road games!), which meant it was time to leave early*. I made it back to a friend in Birmingham in time to go out for dinner before going to the night games. In case you missed number two, I said they waited to hire a man who got into a sexual assault victim’s DMs to harass her with comments about his despicable bosses after their first (and only other) choice ) she had rejected. The eagle flying through the stadium before a game is awesome, not because of any tradition, but because a FREAKING EAGLE flying 10 feet above your head is SICK. They hired a man who lost at home to New Mexico State 49-14. While that sounds mean, it could have been 56-14. *There is no greater wave of emotion than seeing your football team get kicked out on the road and then decide to walk out before the fourth quarter. One minute you’re ready to never watch football again, the next you’re flying high with the joy of being released from hell. Throw in no traffic to get out of town, and it’s better than any drug man can produce. As a side note, after leaving an Ole Miss/Georgia contest early, I was from Athens to Atlanta in less than an hour and from Atlanta to Birmingham in less than two hours. PEAK TRAVEL. LSU Speaking of traffic, the only pleasure of being stuck in postgame Baton Rouge traffic after an Ole Miss win is listening to the LSU radio call-in show (870 AM for the OGs). If science could figure out how to liquefy and inject that experience, THAT would be the best drug man can produce. It once took me about two hours to get west through Baton Rouge and across the Mississippi bridge. While horrible, it was better than other horror stories I’ve heard. I mean, LSU boosters haven’t stolen that much money from a children’s hospital considering it’s Louisiana. Initially I would have paid about $20 or $30 million for the theft. While $500,000 is a lot, it’s far less than people in Phil Bryant’s administration who allegedly* stole from the poorest people in the state of Mississippi (at least $77 million). If I had to rank chicken finger devices, I wouldn’t put Raising Canes last. If one of those stupid shows on CBS or FOX doesn’t do an episode where Mike the Tiger escapes from his shell and terror ensues, what a waste of prime time television. Seriously, it’s a great experience to see Mike the Tiger. * Again, for the lawyers out there, allegedly. Who’s to say what happened? We are committed to reportedly. Please respect our decision. Mississippi state Represents 33 percent of the Golden Triangle. Part of a quarter of a million coaching search stories saying something like Coach X has a home in Old Waverly, which is a good internet dotcom. In the fight for the 1997 Egg Bowl, they only allowed one recruit break his nose. The NCAA wouldn’t allow it Ole Miss to interview Dan Mullen about his actions in connection with the five-year investigation into Ole Miss. In particular, how Mullen knew in April 2016 that the NCAA had secretly expanded its investigation into Ole Miss, while Ole Miss only found out in June*. The football program is 1-1 against Ole Miss in games where an Ole Miss player celebrates a fake dog pee after scoring a touchdown. When Dak Prescott shit his pants on Senior Night in Starkville, and Mississippi state trailed 28-3 with 10:45 to play in the second quarter, they only lost 11 (38-27). *I know the Ole Miss/Mississippi State rivalry is nationally irrelevant (other than ESPN praying for a circus on Thanksgiving), but if, say, Auburn teamed up with NCAA investigators to go after Alabama, and it came to light, no one would ever stop talking about it. Documentaries in 2085 would bring this up. Texas A&M I live in Austin, Texas, which means it’s a three-hour round trip for me to get to College Station. If you know where to park in College Station, you won’t experience post-game traffic (assuming you’re not staying there or in Bryan). And no, I will NEVER tell you where to park or you will take an easy escape spot away from me. During the 2014 game, I sat with my dad in the (VERY) top row of the upper deck. Although it was a vertical climb to get to our seats, similar to that of the ascending K2, when we got there we had a concrete wall to lean against. Hamstring, glute and quad burn? Sure. Back pain related to terrible posture on metal bleachers? NO SIR. After the 2016 game (Shea Patterson’s game) an A&M fan came up to me and my dad to congratulate, but more importantly, to get the details of where to park his RV when he got to Oxford came for the 2017 game. Good conversation, great guy, and I hope he enjoyed the trip. My kingdom for a Jimbo Fisher/Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud joint press conference after the Texas A&M Legacy Society agrees to a 25 percent ownership interest in the Public Investment Fund. I didn’t go back to Mississippi for Thanksgiving in 2011, which was a huge negative of the mom situation. Instead, I attended the last Texas/Texas A&M game on Thanksgiving night. It ended with a scramble by Case McCoy (who was hilarious) to get Texas into field goal range with a shot to win the game. Texas enlisted a dude named Justin Tucker to hit a game-winning field goal. I hope it worked out for him in the NFL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.redcuprebellion.com/2023/6/30/23779372/ole-miss-football-2023-countdown-64-days-lane-kiffin-vaught-hemingway-stadium-season-opener-peace The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos