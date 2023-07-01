Dodgers leadership is behind the new women’s hockey league

Mark Walter, chairman and controlling owner of the Dodgers, and his wife Kimbra will be the main backers of a women’s professional hockey league that plans to launch in January.

Tennis legend and women’s rights advocate Billie Jean King and her wife, Ilana Kloss, who are minority owners of the Dodgers, will be board members of the new league, the league announced in a press release Friday. Dodgers President Stan Kasten will also serve on the board.

What we were looking for was the best league ever built for the best women’s hockey players in the world to play in, he said in a phone call. Put together with the right ownership, the right resources, the right support and with the right leaders, Mark and Billie Jean, I don’t think any league can do better than that.

The formation of a single league would end a divide between groups that have different views on the growth of professional women’s hockey. The Walter-led group acquired the assets of the Premier Hockey Federation and, according to a source with knowledge of the process but not authorized to speak publicly, is awaiting approval of a collective bargaining agreement negotiated with members of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Assn. Voting on that eight-year CBA and a league constitution ends on Sunday.

Kasten said the as-yet unnamed league has the support of the NHL, a major step forward for women’s hockey. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman had stayed on the sidelines as competing groups battled to become the premier professional league for women, but the new league will have the strong backing of the NHL. Kasten said he has known Bettman for more than 40 years, since he was the general manager of the Atlanta Hawks and Bettman was an attorney for the NBA.

It was just exciting for me to call him on Tuesday to tell him what we had done, said Kasten, who was president of the NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers and is still an avid hockey fan.

I haven’t talked to him the whole time. Because people had promised him over the years, this is what I want to do, this is what I’m going to do, this is what I plan to do. I didn’t want to tell him until it was something we’d done. It was a very proud moment to call him to tell him what we had done and it couldn’t have been better and more supportive.

This is evident from the statement that the league released on Friday.

The National Hockey League congratulates the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and the Premier Hockey Federation on their agreement, the statement said. We have already started discussions with representatives of this unified group about how we can work together to further advance the women’s game.

The source said the new league will start with six teams in the Northeast, three in Canada and three in the United States. Pittsburgh, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston and New York are among the US-based candidates, with Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and the city of London in Ontario as likely Canadian cities. The proximity of the teams is designed to minimize travel costs.

Salaries would be tiered, with A-level players earning $80,000 a year, B-level players earning $55,000 and C-level players earning $35,000. Each team would have extra players at lower salaries. A proposed benefits package would include a 401(k) plan, pregnancy protection, and money from licensing agreements. Venues would seat at least 4,000.

Kasten would not confirm those details, saying the name of the league, the names and locations of the teams, their locations, logos and other information will be announced in the next 30 to 60 days.

We have many plans. But now that we’ve got all the pieces in place, let’s get to work, he said.

Kasten said Walter, who also has ownership interests in the Lakers, the WNBA Sparks and in England’s Premier League team Chelsea through his ownership partner Todd Boehly, began talks with King and players in the PWHPA more than a year ago.

When we really thought about it, Mark thought it was best to make sure they unionized, got a collective bargaining agreement so that whatever we built was in place and would be there for the long haul, said Closets.

Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walter, left, addresses the media with Billie Jean King. (Alex Gallardo/Associated Press)

Around November he came to me and asked me to make all this happen, so I said I would. And so not only did we get to work on a collective bargaining agreement, but along the way we got to know these players, we understood how passionate they were about hockey, how determined they were to stand up for the rights they’ve long deserved. And that was the point of obtaining the collective bargaining agreement.

Somewhere in the middle of the process, Mark also felt like, you know, if we could find a way to become one league that would have all the best players in the world and be the only league that could do that, that would really make this a very special venture. And so we went to do that. That all came together this week.

The Long Beach-born King could not be reached for comment.

This is an extraordinary opportunity to advance women’s sport, she said in the press release. I have no doubt that this competition can capture the imagination of fans and a new generation of players. I want to thank Mark and Kimbra Walter for their vision and commitment to investing in women’s sports.