LSU Places 14 Baseball Student-Athletes on 2023 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll – LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. Fourteen members of LSU’s 2023 national championship baseball team were named to the Southeastern Conference freshman academic honor roll on Friday.

Freshman student-athletes in all sports can be named to the roll of honor at the end of their first full academic year in residence (Spring, Fall, and Summer).

Among the honorees and their academic majors are pitcher Nate Ackenhausen (Sports Administration); pitcher Kaleb Applebey (Interdisciplinary studies); pitcher Nic Bronzini (Business); pitcher Micah Bucknam (Sports Administration); pitcher Griffin Haring (finance); pitcher Thatcher Hurd (Sports Administration); first baseman Jared Jones (Environmental Management Systems); outfielder Paxton Kling (Sports Administration); pitcher Aiden Moffett (Marketing); catcher Brady Neal (Sports Administration); outfielder Mic Paul (International Trade and Finance); outfielder Zeb Ruddell (Sports Administration); pitcher Chase Shores (Sports Administration); and pitcher Paul Skenes (Interdisciplinary Studies).

A total of 26 members of LSU’s 2023 National Championship team were named on the SEC Academic Honor Roll or on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible to be nominated for the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria are followed:

(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or higher for the previous academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or higher at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the academic summer term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the academic honor roll.

(3) Student athletes eligible for the honor roll are those in receipt of an athletic scholarship, recipients of an athletic award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student athletes who have spent two seasons on a varsity team.

(4) Before being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semesters or 36 quarters of non-corrective academic credit towards a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the entire NCAA Championship segment.