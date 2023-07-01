Ashes 2023, Australia vs England, Cricket Scores, Lords Test Day 3, Video, Highlights, Report, Bazball, Updates

Australia have taken control of the Lords Ashes Test after a frenetic England collapse and another disciplined knock from opener Usman Khawaja headlined day three at St Johns Wood.

England lost 6-47 in an eventful morning session, bowling out for 325 to give Australia a 91-run lead in the first innings. In response, the visitors cruised towards 2-130 before rain forced a premature close to play, with Khawaja (58*) and Steve Smith (6*) undefeated on stumps.

England shot themselves in the foot on Friday afternoon with a lost catch, which gave Khawaja an extra life on 19, and a badly-judged non-assessment that denied Stuart Broad a much-needed wicket.

Australia are currently leading by 221 runs, and England need nothing short of a massive effort in the fourth innings to prevent Pat Cummins’ side from taking a 2-0 lead in the five-game series.

Earlier, Nathan Lyon arrived at Lords on crutches, with Cricket Australia confirming the veteran spinner has suffered a significant calf strain, putting his availability for the rest of the series in serious doubt.

After the resumption of day three at 4-278, England lost their remaining six wickets in less than 90 minutes, with paceman Mitchell Starc and part-time spinner Travis Head tying two wickets each.

After patiently leading England to stumps the night before, Ben Stokes fell for 17 on the second delivery of the day after Starc found the England captain’s lead, while Cameron Green grabbed another great catch at gully.

Dropped by Marnus Labuschagne the night before, Harry Brook brought up his first Ashes half-century in 63 deliveries, but couldn’t convert the start into a substantial score and took off for 50.

The 24-year-old backed off and fumbled at a Starc bouncer, handing rival captain Pat Cummins a regulation catch at extra cover. It was an ugly dismissal that exposed England’s long tail.

Immediately after the drinking break, wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, England’s last recognized batsman, attempted a lofted drive against Josh Hazlewood, instead breaking down a chance towards Cummins midway through. Soon after, Green delivered a brutal bouncer that hit Broad in the jaw, but luckily the Englishman avoided serious damage.

Ollie Robinson was next to go, hopping around the pitch at Head and chasing wicket-keeper Alex Carey, who claimed yet another classy catch of the series.

Head hit again later in the same over, leaving a sweeping Broad on the pads for 12 a desperate review couldn’t save the Nighthawk.

Cummins ended the innings with a well-aimed bouncer off Josh Tongue, who was fended off against short-leg substitute fielder Matthew Renshaw for 1. After dominating day two, England had fallen from 1-188 to 325 all-out, making it momentum swung firmly back in Australia’s favour.

Australian openers David Warner and Khawaja survived a nerve-wracking 20-minute match before the floodlights had to be turned on after dark clouds descended on the iconic venue.

James Anderson thought he’d spotted a breakthrough early in the afternoon session when he watched an LBW decision against Warner, but replays showed a thick inner rim on the pads.

Josh Tongue’s introduction almost did it right for England, but Khawaja’s draw shot burst through Anderson’s hands on square leg and ran away to a boundary. It was the only chance he presented on day three.

After an opening partnership of 63 runs, Tongue squeezed a delivery into Warners pads from around the wicket, the veteran batsman squandering a review before trudging back to the barns for 25.

Tong nearly knocked Marnus Labuschagne over in his next over, with referee Ahsan Raza giving the Australian No. 3 out of LBW only for the decision to be reversed when Hawkeye showed the impact to be outside.

Labuschagne survived the last two deliveries before the tea break, with Broads back-to-back celebratory calls for a deficit and LBW failing to convince referee Chris Gaffaney. Stokes wisely chose not to review either decision.

It was the third time the charm for Broad after the lunch break, the England veteran pinned Labuschagne to the pads and sprinted for the slip cordon without consulting Gaffaney, who failed to raise the dreaded finger.

Stokes again denied the assessment, but on this occasion Hawkeye suggested the ball might have crashed into the leg stump, Labuschagne surviving on 15.

The Queenslander couldn’t make the most of his delay, lazily cutting a loose delivery from Anderson to point and leaving for 30.

Khawaja reached fifty for the third time in the series with an elegant straight ride over the ground before rain intervened, ending proceedings early in London.

Despite the weather break, it was an almost perfect day for the Australians, who will look to extend their lead before chasing the ten wickets needed for victory, albeit without Lyon at their disposal.