Ranking of the greatest Gamecock coaches of all time

South Carolina football fans understand that the history of the program, while long, is not as filled with winnings as they would hope. That’s why when the Gamecocks have had sustained success in the past, it stood out.

Every football fan understands that a team’s success on the field is determined by many factors. The most important contributor to winning is the players, but perhaps the second most important factor in experiencing success (especially sustained success) is coaching.

In the history of South Carolina football, a handful of head coaches have shone better than the rest. But which of these chieftains were the best leaders of the South Carolina football program?

Honorable Mention

Shane beamer: Shane Beamer (2021-present) is the current head coach for South Carolina football, and the program is on the rise. Beamer is one of only two coaches (along with Billy Laval) to have a winning record each season as a Gamecock main man. If he can continue his strong work, he will be on this list in a short time.

N.B. Edgerton: NB Edgerton (1912-1915) went through his entire four-year career without a losing season. That has to count for something, right?

Billy Laval: Billy Laval (1928-1934) went his entire seven-year career without losing a season. That has to count for something, right? In fact, Laval had a winning record every year of his 6-year tenure with the team. He also went 17-2 as head basketball coach in the 1932-33 season.