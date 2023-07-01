‘Sam Says: Lets Play Tennis’ spreads the love of the game and celebrates the life of a young coach

Sam Wiener loved tennis. And while he loved tennis, he really excelled at teaching other people how to play tennis. He had a gift for teaching children. Unfortunately, Wiener died in an accident at the start of the pandemic. He was only 24 years old.

Sam’s boss, former coach and the tennis director of Northwestern University, Jennifer Lutgert, described him as very likeable, you knew he cared about the kids he taught. And he was a good coach.

His death left an emotional void for his many friends and family. To honor Sam’s memory, his parents, Paula Jacobi and Todd Wiener, teamed up with Northwestern Tennis to create a tennis program that will forever embody his best qualities.

Sam Wiener on the field Credit: Provided by the Jacobi-Wiener family Paula Jacobi and Todd Wiener Credit: Wendy Kromash

After-school tennis in memory of Sam

Sam says: Let’s play tennis is an after-school tennis program for Evanston children ages 8 to 12 who would otherwise not have the opportunity to take tennis lessons at Northwestern. The program is named after a game Sam would play with his young children; instead of ‘Simon Says’ he called it ‘Sam Says’. He always encouraged his students to work on their tennis skills.

A graduate of ETHS, Sam had worked as a tennis coach at Northwestern for six years, the last few years while taking courses at Loyola University. He had taken tennis lessons at Northwestern as a child, attended the tennis camps and loved the atmosphere.

Sam loved tennis. Sam says: Let’s play tennis is a tribute to Sam and a great way to do good. It exposes children to tennis, a sport that is often financially out of reach for many children. It’s so positive for the Evanston community and a great way to honor him. Kudos to Paula for putting this program together, said Lutgert.

As someone who had known Sam since he was a preteen, Lutgert saw how tennis had helped him mature and grow. I watched him develop leadership skills, become more organized and manage his time better. I saw how he could say more and provide feedback in constructive ways. He flourished, said Lutgert.

Sam’s father, Todd, explained the benefits of the program beyond introducing children to tennis coaching at Northwestern.

Tennis is a sport available to high school kids. It’s social. It is relevant in life. It teaches discipline. And it honors Sam’s memory and his skills teaching kids, Wiener said.

Magic on the courts in the first session

Every Friday afternoon, mid-September 2022 to mid-May 2023 at the Northwesterns Combe Tennis Center on campus, magic happened. The players in Sam says: Let’s play tennis took over the courts.

Youth & Opportunity United in Evanston helped Jacobi recruit young teens who expressed an interest in learning to play tennis. Transportation to Northwestern was provided as needed.

Everyone who participated received a tennis racket, tennis shoes and a tennis shirt to keep. Northwestern tennis coaches led the instruction and Northwestern student athletes were there to assist and guide.

The first group of Sam says: Let’s play tennis students and coaches, plus a cheerleader, Paula Jacobi, on the far left. Credit: Provided by the Jacobi-Wiener family

Earlier this month, a few kids went to a mini summer tennis camp, also at Northwestern. A mother sent Jacobi a note telling her how much her child enjoyed participating. The mother said, “I haven’t seen such big smiles and belly laughs in a long time. Thank you so much.

Chenrong (Sam) and his mother, Xing Zhao Credit: Wendy Kromash

Another mini tennis fan, Chenrong (Sam), spoke to the RoundTable via Zoom, accompanied by his mother, Xing Zhao.

Sam is an up-and-coming fifth grader and an avid sports enthusiast. Besides tennis, he currently enjoys playing baseball, soccer and football.

He said he looks forward to improving his tennis skills with a friend on one of the many free tennis courts available in Evanston.

‘Sam was really a hit with the kids’

My son had a present. He had a very high EQ. [EQ is an acronym for emotional quotient, but here it refers to emotional intelligence.] He was warm, supportive and enjoyed learning about the children he taught. We heard this repeatedly in the letters my husband and I received from Sam’s former students, their parents, and other tennis people who knew Sam, Jacobi said.

Jacobi refers to the 134 letters they received in response to an email Lutgert sent to the tennis community after Sam’s death. An excerpt from Lutger’s letter describes Sam’s best qualities as a coach.

“Sam was a real hit with the kids, although he was definitely the leader in the under 8 set, as he came up with fun games for the kids to play, made them jump over them and was the fearless summer camp leader for the beginners group. As we all know with kids, it takes a special type of person to work with little kids on a daily basis and be excited to see them, and get them excited to see you. Sam did all this.“

One letter they received was from a parent whose child didn’t care for many adult authority figures. Somehow Sam connected with this child. The parent couldn’t have been happier.

My child has clashed with other students and flatly refused to attend classes with coaches he/she doesn’t like. But I could always get my child to agree to a lesson if he/she knew Sam would be on the field. Sam was cheerful and encouraging, but he pushed my child to improve.

Sam Wiener plaque dedication. Credit: Offered by Northwestern University

Sam died the week after the COVID-19 lockdown came into effect in 2020, so there was no public funeral. In the summer of 2021, Northwestern celebrated Sam’s life on the tennis courts and honored him with a plaque. About 150 people attended that ceremony to support Sam’s parents.

Jacobi and Wiener, both retired lawyers, miss their only child terribly. What comforts them, they said, is to know how many people he has helped and how much good he has done in the world in his short life.

Sam did more for people than we ever did, Jacobi said.