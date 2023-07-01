NHN Podcast Ep. 3: McGuire, Nichols, opening NHL Free Agency





The chatter about NHL trade rumors is frantic, the opening of NHL Free Agency is just around the corner, and Episode 3 of the National Hockey Now Podcast is out now! Jimmy Murphy, longtime NHL reporter and producer Blake Thorne, bring longtime NHL analyst and two-time Stanley Cup champion Pierre McGuire, as well as New Jersey Hockey Now’s James Nichols to talk about the latest NHL trade buzz and the opening of the NHL Free Agency tomorrow. 1:00 – Pierre McGuire joins the show to talk about the latest NHL trade rumors and the fast approaching opening of the NHL Free Agency. 2:10 – Pierre talks about the Columbus Blue Jackets’ third overall draft pick in Adam Fantilli, the current state of the club and the addition of Mike Babcock as Head Coach. McGuire: I’m not saying he’s Jack Eichel because I don’t think that’s fair to him, but there are a lot of similarities in terms of athleticism between Eichel and Fantilli. 5:10 – Jimmy and Pierre talk about the freezing of player-to-player transactions around the 2023 NHL Draft. 6:00 – Pierre gives his take on the NHL Draft Class of 2023, predicting that some teams in the league will swing for the fences with big trades as we enter NHL Free Agency. 6:30 – Pierre talks about offer sheets and tells a funny story about how Joe Sakic was able to stay with the Colorado Avalanche because the movie Air Force 1 made them a lot of money. 8:00 – Pierre addresses the backlash some Montreal Canadiens fans have given the organization, as well as the hate messages and death threats sent to their fifth overall pick, David Reinbacher. 12:00 – Pierre speaks about Noah Hanafin’s current charges. McGuire: It’s a high take on what Boston paid for Hampus Lindholm last year, that would probably be similar. 1:50pm – Blake tells Pierre that there’s a little world connection between them, leading Pierre to talk about the relationships he’s built as a college-level coach. 6:30pm – Jimmy and Blake talk about the current Tyler Bertuzzi rumors. 22:10 – New Jersey Hockey Now Devils reporter James Nichols joins the show to talk about all things New Jersey Devils, as well as the big strides they’ve made leading up to the opening of the NHL Free Agency. 30:10 – James talks about Timo Meier signing a big ticket to stay in New Jersey. 32:50 – James informs Jimmy and Blake that Tyler Toffoli told him he is open to an extension with the Devils after the 2023 season. 35:00 – James talks about the Devils’ depth and mentions a few guys in the pipeline who could come and play solid minutes. 38:20 – James gives his take on the New Jersey fan base coming alive with the club’s recent success. 43:10 – Blake lets James talk about Jack Hughes’ goal-scoring prowess and predicts Hughes will have a 50-goal season in the near future. Stay tuned with us on Twitter to see when Episode 4 drops @NatHockeyNow, @MurphysLaw74 and @_BlakeThorne!

