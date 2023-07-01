Strongman Martins Licis trains with Olympic weightlifter Lu Xiaojun in Tianjin, China





On June 29, 2023, Martins Licis returned to his YouTube channel for the second episode of his series “Strength Unknown”. The episode opened with a dramatic narration from the 2019 World’s Strongest Man (WSM) champion, as drone footage captured the aerial shots of stadiums, power centers and parks, in which the elderly threw around heavy cinder blocks like jugglers in a circus.

Licis’ first stop was at Siac Motor Pudong Arena for a lesson with Olympic-level table tennis players. The second wash to Tianjin, China, where he met three-time Olympic weightlifting gold medalist Lu Xiaojun. Check it out below:

Before Licis hit the gym with the three-time Olympic gold medalist in the 77 and 81 kilogram categories, Licis heard insight into Xiaojun’s recovery preferences over tea. During Xiaojun’s main lifting career, he found that the deep tissue massage was not enough to help him recover from the intense training that shifted from focus on snatches and clean & jerks to squats and accessory training.

What did work for Xiaojun’s recovery was acupuncture. While more research is needed, “needling can likely improve muscle strength and power, including increasing jump height, and it may also increase flexibility,” said Current Sports Medicine Reports. (1)

Once at the gym, Xiaojun Licis offered exercise tips to “unlock the hips, stabilize the shoulders, and work the triceps while stretching the lats” through the use of lightweight plates that move through their range of motion.

Xiaojun passed on helpful warmups, including a unique variation of a lat stretch that uses a reverse grip with a barbell behind the head. This position provides a deeper stretch in the lats to improve mobility during presses to get the elbows higher and therefore a more stable position.

Licis has not stated at the time of publishing this article when he will return to competitive strongman. When he does, we’ll see if he applies the tricks he learned from Xiaojun to improve his form.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://barbend.com/martins-licis-trains-with-lu-xiaojun/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos