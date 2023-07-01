Johnston captures 400m free title at Phillips 66 National Championships





INDIANAPOLIS Texas Swimming David Johnson won 400-meter free gold on day four of Friday’s US Phillips 66 National Championships at Indiana University Natatorium. The win marked the first national title of Johnston’s career and earned him a spot in the United States’ roster for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Lydia Jacoby captured silver in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, her second silver of the competition, to increase the number of medals in Texas to 10 during the first four days of competition. Johnston took the 400m free victory with a swim time of 3:45.75, more than three seconds off the personal best of 3:49.07 he swam in the prelims, while teammate Luke Hobson was seventh in 3:50.41. It was Hobson who took control of the race from the start and led through the first 200 meters with Kiernan Smith second and Johnston third. Smith and Johnston were ahead of Hobson over the next 100 yards and Johnston sped over the final 100 yards to overtake Smith, who was second in 3:46.11. Jacoby took her second silver of the competition, placing second in the 100m breast in 1:05.16, her best result in the event since winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Chris O’Connor was seventh in the men’s 100m back with a swim time of 53.70, while he was seventh in the men’s 100m breast Jack Foster was eighth with a time of 1:00.31 and Texas Great Will Licon was fourth in the consolation final in 1:09.95. It was a good day for the upcoming Longhorns in the women’s 400m free as Erin Gemmell placed fifth in the championship final with a swim time of 4:06.93 and Jillian Cox won the consolation final in 4:06.60. In the men, Texas Ex Drew Kibler (3:49.88) and Alec Enyeart (3:51.25) placed second and fourth respectively in the 400m free consolation final. The Phillips 66 National Championships conclude on Saturday with the 200-meter individual medley, 50-meter freestyle, women’s 1500-meter freestyle and men’s 800-meter freestyle. Texas Medalists 2023 U.S. Phillips 66 National Championships National champion Men’s 200 meter butterfly Carson Foster Men’s 200 meter freestyle Luke Hobson Men’s 400 meter individual medley Carson Foster Men’s 400m freestyle David Johnson Silver Jillian Cox Women’s 800m Freestyle

Lydia Jacoby Women’s 50m Breaststroke

Women’s 100m breaststroke Lydia Jacoby Bronze Dakota Luther Women’s 200m Butterfly

Drew Kibler Men’s 200m Freestyle

Men’s 200m breaststroke Jack Foster

