Air Noland joins Ohio State Footballs list of 5-star quarterback commits: Buckeyes Recruiting





COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State lost a five-star quarterback commit in its 2024 recruiting class and the response was to find another. Air Noland has been steadily moving up the recruiting rankings over the past six months and now he’s earned that coveted fifth start in the most recent 247Sports composite rankings as the nation’s No. 34 player and No. 4 quarterback. He joins Georgia commit and former OSU commit Dylan Raiola, Alabama commit Julian Sayin and Florida commit DJ Lagway as five-star quarterbacks in the league. Featured Buckeyes Stories More former Ohio State football players have been suspended by the NFL for gambling

Ohio State football Brandon Inniss with Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s legacy, literally

Lost on the roster: Evan Pryor, Kourt Williams II and Ohio State potential late career breakaways Noland will become the sixth five-star quarterback to sign with the Buckeyes when signing day arrives in December: Player, year Stands Rank (Pos.) Judgement Quinn Ewers, 2021/22 Texas No. 1 (No. 1 QB) 1.0000 Terrell Pryor, 2008 Pennsylvania No. 2 (No. 1 Double) 0.9997 Kyle McCord, 2021 Pennsylvania No. 28 (No. 6 QB) 0.9858 Braxton Miller, 2011 Ohio No. 30 (No. 2 Dual) 0.9847 Justin Zwick, 2002 Ohio No. 45 (No. 3 Pro) 0.9843 Sky Noland, 2024 Georgia No. 34 (No. 4 QB) 0.9839 Note: Quinn Ewers transferred to Texas after six months in the program as the only five-star never to start a game for Ohio State. OSU’s 2024 class now boasts three five-star recruits as it continues to bounce back from a 2023 recruit class where wide receiver Brandon Inniss was the only player with that distinction. As such, Noland joins wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, following on from the recruiting success at both positions. Though it also highlights issues with the Buckeyes’ recruiting efforts that have supported quarterback and wide receiver class quality, especially when it comes to landing national goals. That may change in 2024, especially on the defensive side where OSU is in the middle of the race for a handful of national prospects. OSU will continue to try to increase its five-star fortune. In the meantime, Noland serves as yet another example of Plan B being fleshed out later in the process by finding an option of equal quality. Although he takes that idea to new heights, holding onto a status that guys like CJ Stroud and Devin Brown came close to but never reached. The Buckeyes thought they had their five-star quarterback a year ago when Raiola pledged. But he ordered them to go out and find another. Thanks to an off-season full of impressive performances and a potentially explosive senior year, Noland helped them achieve that. Click here to see the entire Ohio State recruiting class for 2024. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

