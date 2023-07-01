Sports
Britain’s new number one, Katie Boulter, has long been destined to become a tennis star
Britain's new number one, Katie Boulter, has long been destined to become a tennis star after her mother and grandmother were BOTH talented players too!
- Katie Boulter, 26, was inspired to play tennis by her mother and grandmother
- Images show that Boulter’s female relationships have long been established in sports
As the country’s new number one, Katie Boulter is in the spotlight as she presides over Britain’s female hopefuls at Wimbledon next week.
But as these photos show, it looks like the 26-year-old is already destined to become a tennis star.
She is the third generation in her family to embrace the sport after following in the footsteps of her mother Sue, 58, and maternal grandmother Jill Gartshore, both talented players in their own right.
Inspired by the two women, Mrs. Boulter began playing at the age of four at her grandmother’s tennis club in Leicestershire. Photos from the family album show her smiling happily like a toddler holding a racket too big for her little hands. Another shows her visiting a lawn while being carried in the arms of her mother, a tennis coach.
Mrs. Boulter was a junior British international who captained Leicestershire twice in the County Cup.
The spotlight is firmly on Katie Boulter as she presides over Britain’s women’s hopefuls at Wimbledon next week
She is the third generation in her family to embrace the sport after following in the footsteps of her mother Sue (Photo: Katie Boulter being held by her mother Sue with brother James)
Undated local newspaper article about Jill Gartshore (left) and daughter Susan Gartshore discussing their tennis success
Katie Boulter and grandmother Jill Gartshore, who was also a gifted player and in 1957, while a student at Queen Marys College, London, won the Inter Universities Athletic Boards women’s doubles championship
Jill Gartshore was also a gifted player and in 1957, while a student at Queen Marys College in London, won the Inter Universities Athletic Boards women’s doubles championship. The two often competed together, winning the 1987 Remington Mother and Daughter Tennis Championship.
Even Katie’s grandfather Brian Gartshore, an inventor who created anti-theft clothing labels, was an enthusiastic player.
But it is her mother, whom she describes as her idol, who has been the biggest inspiration. She said: She’s been one of my idols all my life. She has taken care of me from the worst moments to the best moments.
It’s great that she understands tennis at such a high level. She understands me and what I’m going through, Ms Boulter added in the 2018 interview with the Mail.
|
