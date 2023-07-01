Harvard is making changes to its women’s ice hockey program after allegations of player abuse and hazing

Harvard is trying to improve the culture of its women’s hockey program after the retirement of former head coach Katey Stone. Harvard athletic director Erin McDermott said the school will try to improve the program months later reports that there was a culture of hazing and abuse under Stone’s leadership.

Former players accused Stone of verbal abuse, being tolerant of hazing rituals and pressuring them to return from injury before they were ready. Stone never directly addressed the allegations, but she retired in June after 27 seasons on the job.

In a statement, McDermott said the women’s team has never “promoted a culture of hazing,” but that the school will take steps to ensure that instances of assault are no longer an issue in the future.

“Our current women’s ice hockey team has not fostered a culture of hazing,” McDermott said in a statement. “However, it is clear that some traditions have been experienced differently by different people in recent years and not everyone has felt comfortable with those activities or expressing concerns regarding the program. We now have the opportunity to end team traditions that are detrimental to team culture and contrary to our community standards.”

Among the reports of player abuse under Stone were hazing rituals such as the “Naked Skate” and “Initiation Week”. After those allegations and more, Harvard hired an independent law firm to conduct an investigation, but those results have not been made public.

Stone took over the women’s ice hockey team in 1994 and led the Crimson to an overall record of 523-284-58. Under Stone’s supervision, Harvard won seven ECAC titles and one national championship in 1999.

Despite the program’s historic success under Stone, Harvard did not record an NCAA Tournament win in her last seven seasons on the job.